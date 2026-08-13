Arjun Bijlani reflects on the sacrifices behind India’s freedom: ‘We must value it’

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani opened up about the significance of Independence Day, reflecting on the immense sacrifices that made the country’s freedom possible.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the host-actor said that Independence Day is not just a time to celebrate, but also an opportunity to remember and honour those who made great sacrifices for the nation. Speaking about the significance of Independence Day, Bijlani emphasized that Independence Day is not merely a day of celebration but also an opportunity to remember and honour the countless sacrifices made by those who fought for the nation.

Arjun Bijlani shared, “I think patriotism is much more than posting a flag or sharing a patriotic song for one day. It’s about respecting our country, following our responsibilities, being kind to people around us and contributing positively to society.”

When asked about the freedom fighter who has left the deepest impression on him, Arjun said, “Bhagat Singh has always left a deep impression on me. His courage, conviction and willingness to sacrifice everything for the country at such a young age is incredibly inspiring.”

“What stands out for me is that he didn’t just dream of freedom—he was ready to stand up and fight for what he believed in,” added the ‘Naagin’ actor.

Ahead of Independence Day, Arjun also shared a heartfelt message about patriotism and the spirit of freedom. “My message would simply be to never take our freedom for granted. Let’s respect the people who fought for it and do our bit to make our country better. Be responsible, be kind, respect each other and always remember that every small positive action counts.”

India will celebrate its 80th Independence Day on, August 15, 2026, marking 79 years since the country gained independence from British rule in 1947.

--IANS

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