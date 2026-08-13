August 13, 2026 3:17 PM हिंदी

Amitabh Bachchan says Bollywood's history will be referred to as ‘Before & after Dilip Kumar’

Amitabh Bachchan says Bollywood's history will be referred to as ‘Before & after Dilip Kumar’

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Bollywood stalwart Amitabh Bachchan has always been vocal about his admiration for the legend Dilip Kumar.

During the latest episode of the reality game show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18', host Big B once again chose to shed light on the unparalleled contribution of Dilip Kumar to Hindi cinema.

Amitabh was talking to one of the contestants on the show, Manjeet Singh, about the Hindi film industry. As the two were discussing the remarkable personalities who have played significant roles in shaping the history of Bollywood, Big B expressed his admiration for Dilip Saab’s legacy.

He said, "Agar jab bhi Hindi cinema ka itihaas likha jaayega, toh hamesha yeh hoga ‘Before Dilip Kumar ji’ and ‘After Dilip Kumar ji. (Whenever the history of Hindi cinema will be written, it will always be 'Before Dilip Kumar ji' and 'After Dilip Kumar ji.)"

Contestant Manjeet also used the opportunity to express his admiration for Amitabh and said, “Sir, after Dilip Kumar ji it will be Amitabh Bachchan.” This remark received loud applause from the audience.

However, Amitabh once again stressed Dilip Kumar’s unmatched position in the history of Hindi cinema, saying, “Aree nahi-nahi Sir, Before Dilip Kumar ji and After Dilip Kumar ji. (Oh no-no Sir, Before Dilip Kumar ji and After Dilip Kumar ji).”

Big B also went on to describe Dilip Kumar as an irreplaceable pillar of Hindi cinema. He said, “Vo ek stambh hai, aur vo stambh jo hai, usse koi nahi hara sakta. (He is a pillar, and that pillar, no one can defeat.)”

'Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18' airs Monday to Friday, at 9:00 PM, only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

It must also be noted that Amitabh shared the screen with Dilip Kumar in the 1982 movie 'Shakti', made under the direction of Ramesh Sippy.

--IANS

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