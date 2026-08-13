August 13, 2026 3:19 PM हिंदी

Sonakshi Batra says playing ‘Jagadhatri’ gave her a new perspective on patriotism

Sonakshi Batra says playing ‘Jagadhatri’ gave her a new perspective on patriotism

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Television actress Sonakshi Batra has opened up about how playing Jagadhatri has given her a deeper understanding of patriotism, courage, and duty.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, the actress shared how her character has helped her appreciate the dedication and sacrifices of the real-life heroes who work tirelessly to protect the nation. Sonakshi stated, “Playing Jagadhatri has made me look at patriotism from a completely different perspective. Every time I put on the uniform and step into her character, I feel a sense of strength and power that is truly empowering.”

“At the same time, it makes me realize how much courage and resilience our real-life heroes possess. Through Jagadhatri, I have come to understand and appreciate the bravery of the men and women in our Army, Police, Navy and other forces who work tirelessly, often putting their own lives at risk, to safeguard our nation and keep its people safe. What has stayed with me is that for these heroes, duty always comes before everything else and serving the nation is not just a responsibility but a way of life. This Independence Day, I feel incredibly proud to portray a character who embodies that spirit, and every day, this role reminds me to value and respect the real heroes who dedicate their lives to protecting our country.”

Farman Haider, who plays Shivaay added, “Ever since I was a child, I have dreamt of becoming an IPS officer, so getting the opportunity to portray a police officer on screen through Shivaay feels incredibly special to me. While I may not have become an IPS officer in real life, stepping into this role has allowed me to experience, in my own way, the sense of responsibility, courage and commitment that comes with serving the nation.”

The actor further explained, “Every time Shivaay and Jagadhatri succeed in their mission and bring a criminal to justice, I feel an immense sense of pride because, even if it is through a character, I get to experience what it means to stand up for the country and its people. This Independence Day, I feel especially grateful to be portraying Shivaay, because the character has given me a much deeper appreciation for our real-life heroes who put the nation before themselves. Serving and protecting the country is one of the highest forms of duty, and I feel extremely proud to represent that spirit through Shivaay.”

On a related note, “Jagadhatri” airs every day on Zee TV.

--IANS

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Sonakshi Batra says playing ‘Jagadhatri’ gave her a new perspective on patriotism

Sonakshi Batra says playing ‘Jagadhatri’ gave her a new perspective on patriotism