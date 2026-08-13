Ananya Panday, Ahaan Pandey express joy and shock upon learning Alanna Panday's second pregnancy

Mumbai, August 13 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday and her cousin-brother Ahaan Panday were left overjoyed and surprised after learning about their influencer sibling Alanna Panday’s second pregnancy.

Alanna shared the special family moment in a new vlog on her YouTube channel, dedicated to revealing her second pregnancy to her loved ones.

The video captures the reactions of the members of the Panday family, including her mother Deanne Panday, cousin Ananya, brother Ahaan, grandmother and uncle Chunky Panday, as they discover the happy news.

In the vlog, Alanna is seen coming up with a sweet way of breaking the news. Rather than announcing the pregnancy directly, she showed different family members a framed sonography picture of her second pregnancy and got them to guess what the surprise was.

When it came to Ananya, Alanna made the moment even more special. With the help of her baby boy River, she revealed the news, with the little one holding a tiny cap as part of the surprise. The actress immediately appeared to connect the dots and exclaimed that she already knew it.

Ananya reacted with excitement, saying that she had a feeling there was another piece of good news coming.

Ahaan, meanwhile, was also visibly surprised and happy to learn that he would soon have another little member joining the family and exclaimed, “Again?!”

The announcement comes nearly two years after Alanna and Ivor welcomed their first child, son Edward Ivor “River” McCray VI. The couple became parents in July 2024, after documenting much of Alanna's pregnancy journey with their followers.

Alanna and Ivor had tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony in Mumbai in March 2023 after dating for many years. Their wedding festivities were attended by a lot many Bollywood celebrities and members of the Panday family.

–IANS

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