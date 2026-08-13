Ahsaas Channa on being ‘intimidated’ by SRK on ‘KANK’ sets, reveals details on Gopal Dutt’s show

Mumbai, August 13 (IANS) Actor Ahsaas Channa has recalled her experience of working with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as a six-year-old in Karan Johar's ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’ (KANK) 20 years ago.

She admitted that she was “very intimidated and nervous” when she first met the superstar.

Ahsaas opened up about her early years in the entertainment industry on the latest episode of actor, writer and comedian Gopal Datt's weekly show ‘Pehla Pehla’.

The actress spoke about starting her career as a child artiste, working alongside some of the biggest names in Bollywood and eventually finding her space in the digital entertainment industry.

Recalling her first meeting with Shah Rukh on the sets of ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna’, Ahsaas said, “I was very nervous because I had to meet Shah Rukh Khan. For a six-year-old to be a part of a film with such big actors, I was very intimidated and nervous. I remember, the first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan was that I had made him a handwritten card.”

For the uninitiated, Ahsaas was only six when she worked on the film, which featured Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles.

Talking about her time on the sets, she recalled being pampered by the entire team and said that the experience was a happy one.

“Throughout the shootI was pampered a lot. Bahut achhe se, I was very comfortable, I was very happy. Everyone treated me very well. And for the first time, it was on this set that I received applause after a shot, which Shah Rukh Khan himself started. It was a very happy film and I had a lot of fun,” she said.

Despite having shared screen space with Shah Rukh at such a young age, Ahsaas revealed that she has not met the superstar since then, and also expressed her desire to work with him again.

“No, I have never been able to meet him. I never got the opportunity. I really, really want to work with him,” she said.

Ahsaas also reflected on how her career took an unexpected turn after she took a break from acting around her Class 10 board examinations. At the time, she had planned to return to the industry and explore films, but the rapid rise of digital entertainment changed the course of her career.

“I had thought that after taking a break, I would try for films. I hadn’t imagined anything like this. Then digital happened on its own,” she said.

For the uninitiated, Ahsaas began her acting journey as a child artiste and went on to appear in films and television projects before making a strong mark in the OTT and digital space.

Her performances in projects such as ‘Girls Hostel’, ‘Kota Factory’ and ‘Hostel Daze’ helped her connect with a younger audience.

–IANS

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