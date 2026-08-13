Ayodhya, Vihanga and Vimukthi return to Sri Lanka’s squad for Women’s Asia Cup

Colombo, Aug 13 (IANS) Pacers Mithali Ayodhya, Chethana Vimukthi and off-spin bowling all-rounder Dewmi Vihanga have made a return to Sri Lanka’s squad for the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup, to be held in the UAE from August 28 to September 13.

The trio were not a part of Sri Lanka’s recent T20I series against Pakistan in Hambantota, which the hosts won 2-1. Now for the continental event, where Sri Lanka enter as the defending champions after winning the 2024 edition on home soil, they have come into the squad in place of Nimasha Meepage, Malki Madara and Rashmika Sewwandi.

Seasoned batting all-rounder Chamari Athapaththu will lead a strong 15-member Sri Lanka squad, with batter Harshitha Samarawickrama named as the vice-captain. Defending champions Sri Lanka have been placed in Group B alongside Bangladesh, hosts UAE, and debutants Indonesia.

Sri Lanka will begin their title defence against the UAE on August 29, before facing Indonesia on September 2 and conclude their group-stage assignments against Bangladesh in a marquee clash on September 6.

All matches will be played at the Dubai International Stadium and in T20I format. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals, scheduled for September 10 and 11, with the summit clash set for September 13.

Sri Lanka stunned seven-time winners India in the 2024 final to claim their maiden Asia Cup title in front of their home crowd in Dambulla. The 10th edition of the tournament is also the first instance of the competition being played in the UAE.

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Imesha Dulani, Sanjana Kavindi, Vishmi Gunarathne, Harshitha Samarawickrama (vice-captain), Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Hasini Perera, Kaushini Nuthyangana (wicketkeeper), Dewmi Vihanga, Sugandika Dassanayaka, Chamudi Praboda, Chethana Vimukthi, Kawya Kavindi and Mithali Ayodhya

--IANS

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