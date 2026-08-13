Indian envoy inaugurates India Corner at Kenya School of Government's library

Nairobi, Aug 13 (IANS) India's High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, on Thursday inaugurated the India Corner at the library of the Kenya School of Government (KSG).

The dedicated space features a large number of books on India’s history, culture, economy, foreign policy, and development journey. KSG Council Chairperson Justice (retd) Charles Nyachae, Director General Nura Mohamed and senior KSG officials attended the inauguration ceremony.

"High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika inaugurated the India Corner at the Library of Kenya School of Government, featuring a large number of books gifted by the High Commission on India’s history, culture, economy, foreign policy and development journey," the Indian High Commission in Kenya posted on X.

"KSG Council Chairperson Hon. Justice (Rtd) Charles Nyachae, Director General Prof. Nura Mohamed and senior KSG officials joined the inauguration. To mark the occasion, the High Commissioner also planted a Thika Palm tree on the KSG campus. The India Corner will serve as a resource for Kenyan civil servants and scholars to learn more about India and the growing India-Kenya partnership," it added.

Swaika also delivered a public lecture at the Kenya School of Government on "Why India Matters for Kenya", addressing more than 120 participants from government ministries, parastatals, and county governments.

In his address, the envoy highlighted a shared history of anti-colonial struggle and similar developmental aspirations. He said that India’s approach to development cooperation with Kenya is anchored in Kenyan priorities and building capacities.

He stated that a self-reliant India with its 'Make in India' programme has been delivering development at scale. He said that the digital public infrastructure has helped leapfrog traditional development models.

Swaika termed cost-effective and modern technological solutions relevant for Kenya. He said that growing trade and investments from India have been bringing capital and generating employment in Kenya. He called for increasing cooperation in capacity building, healthcare, education, agriculture, technology and maritime security

"The lecture was followed by an enriching and interactive Q and A session, with participants raising insightful questions on the bilateral relationship, India’s development journey and its engagement with Africa. Participants also offered valuable suggestions on new areas and practical avenues for cooperation, and on what India and Kenya can do together to further enrich and strengthen this historic partnership", the Indian mission posted.

The contemporary ties between India and Kenya have now evolved into a robust and multi-faceted partnership, marked by high-level visits, increasing trade and investment and extensive people-to-people ties, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). India offers development assistance to Kenya in the form of loans and credit.

--IANS

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