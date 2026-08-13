August 13, 2026 3:19 PM हिंदी

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt raise the action quotient in ‘7 Dogs’ trailer

Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt raise the action quotient in ‘7 Dogs’ trailer

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) The makers of the global action thriller “7 Dogs” have unveiled its trailer in India.

The trailer features special action appearances by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, bringing the popular Bollywood duo together once again. The ‘Sultan’ actor also shared the trailer on his social media handles. The film boasts a diverse international cast, headlined by Egyptian actors Ahmed Ezz and Karim Abdel Aziz. Representing India are Salman and Sanjay, while the ensemble also includes Monica Bellucci, Giancarlo Esposito, Tara Emad, Nasser Al-Qasabi, and Max Huang.

The trailer of ‘7 Dogs’ offers a glimpse into the film’s expansive scale and high-octane action, with Karim and Ahmed at the forefront of the story. Salman and Sanjay add their signature charisma to the international cast, while Monica Bellucci, Martin Lawrence and Giancarlo Esposito further strengthen its global appeal.

For directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, “7 Dogs” marks their latest venture into big-budget action after their work on the Bad Boys franchise. The film’s elaborate action and stunt sequences have been developed with the involvement of 87Eleven, the acclaimed stunt and action company known for its association with the John Wick franchise.

Veteran stunt designer Stephen Dunlevy, who has worked on films including Mad Max: Fury Road and John Wick, oversees the movie’s action choreography and stunt design.

Produced by Sela Studios with the support of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) and Riyadh Season, “7 Dogs” is directed by filmmaker duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the directors behind the Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and has been conceived and co-written by Turki Alalshikh.

The ensemble cast also features Tara Emad, Nasser Al-Qasabi, and Max Huang, among others.

“7 Dogs” brings together a star-studded international cast, featuring Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt from India, Egyptian actors Karim Abdel Aziz and Ahmed Ezz, and European star Monica Bellucci. Directed by Bad Boys filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the action thriller is set to arrive in Indian theatres on August 21.

--IANS

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