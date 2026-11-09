TPL to award scholarships to 36 juniors, two U-14 champions to earn a road to Aus Open opportunity

Mumbai, Nov 9 (IANS) Tennis Premier League (TPL) has announced the dates for the 2026 Race to Gold (RTG) Masters, a grassroots initiative that will see promising junior tennis players from six states receive scholarships.

A total of 36 junior players across six states to receive Race to Gold scholarships worth Rs 75,000 each, with two U-14 champions earning the opportunity to travel to the Australian Open 2027 through the newly introduced TPL Road to the Australian Open initiative.

The Race to Gold Masters will take place across three weekends in November; TPL North Zone Masters: November 14–15, DLTA, Delhi, TPL Gujarat Masters: November 21–22, SRT10 Altevol Centre of Excellence, Ahmedabad and TPL Maharashtra Masters: November 28–29, Goregaon Sports Club, Mumbai, featuring U-10, U-12 and U-14 boys’ and girls’ categories.

The scholarships are designed to support young athletes beyond the court by providing tennis equipment, personalised apparel, professional guidance and opportunities to engage with leading Indian tennis icons such as Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna, as well as top international players.

The 36 recipients will be felicitated during Tennis Premier League Season 8 in Hyderabad in December, with the ceremony integrated into the live broadcast on JioHotstar. Since its launch, the Race to Gold scholarship program has supported 80 young players.

Alongside the RTG scholarship program, TPL and its teams also conducted eight free tennis camps across eight different states. The camps educated children and parents on nutrition, fitness and mental training, helping lay the foundations for India’s next generation of tennis champions.

Adding an exciting international dimension to the Race to Gold program, Kia India and TPL are introducing the TPL Road to the Australian Open 2027.

The six U-14 boys’ and six U-14 girls’ scholarship winners from the six regions will compete in a final round-robin tournament in Mumbai on November 29.

The top boy and girl from this event will each earn the opportunity to travel to Melbourne for the Australian Open 2027, with Kia India covering the expenses for each player and one parent. They will experience one of the world’s biggest tennis stages.

"With 36 scholarships and the Road to the Australian Open, we are creating opportunities for young talent to dream bigger. We’re happy to have Kia India supporting this vision and helping us take it further," Kunal Thakkur, Co-founder, TPL, said.

“Our focus is to support young athletes beyond the court. The Race to Gold scholarships and the Australian Open opportunity will provide aspiring players with the resources, exposure and inspiration to take their game to the next level. Kia India’s support will help us create an even greater impact at the grassroots level," Mrunal Jain, co-founder of TPL, added.

Atul Sood, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, "The Road to the Australian Open 2027 takes this a step further, offering two promising players an opportunity to experience one of the world’s leading tennis tournaments. We are delighted to be part of this journey."

--IANS

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