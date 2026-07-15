July 15, 2026 2:46 PM हिंदी

Tom Cruise opens up on sharing creative wavelength with Alejandro G. Inarritu

Tom Cruise opens up on sharing creative wavelength with Alejandro G. Inarritu

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Cruise, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Digger’, has spoken up on his collaboration with Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Inarritu in the film.

With ‘Digger’ the superstar takes on one of his most unpredictable roles yet, exploring new dimensions as a performer alongside Alejandro G. Inarritu. The film is a comedy of catastrophic proportions, and stars Tom Cruise as Digger Rockwell, an oil baron whose company may have triggered an ecological catastrophe with the potential to spark a nuclear war.

Talking about discovering the character and finding the film’s distinctive tone alongside Inarritu, Tom Cruise shared, “It's just layers, you're just finding it, and Alejandro G. Inarritu always was very deliberate about what he wanted with the character. And he showed me this thing, I was just like, oh, my God, this guy's got cojones”.

He further mentioned, “Tone is something that you have to discover. You don't just read it. It's you got to feel your way through it. You got to look at the lens and he's (Alejandro G. Inarritu) developing it. And we just had a lot of fun finding those layers. He and I both together and it just happens”.

The film also stars Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Oscar nominee Sandra Huller, Michael Stuhlbarg and Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons. Robert John Burke, Emma D’Arcy, Burn Gorman and Sophie Wilde.

The film is produced by Inarritu, Oscar nominee Mary Parent, Tom Cruise and Michael Sharp, and executive produced by Joshua Grode, Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone, Jez Butterworth and Emmanuel Lubezki.

‘Digger’ was shot entirely in VistaVision. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. The film is set to release in cinemas and IMAX across India on October 2, 2026 .

--IANS

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