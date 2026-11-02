Tiger Shroff's spokesperson denies reports of actor's first public appearance since attack at book launch

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actor Tiger Shroff's spokesperson has dismissed reports suggesting that the actor would make his first public appearance since the attack at a book launch event in Mumbai on November 3.

According to reports, the ‘Baaghi’ actor was reportedly expected to step out for his first public appearance since the attack at the launch of actor and wellness author Claudia Ciesla's book, ‘Beyond Weight Loss: Eating, Healing & Ageing with Claudia's Concept’. The event is scheduled to take place at a Mumbai hotel on November 3.

However, when contacted, Tiger's spokesperson refuted the claims and called the reports baseless. “The news circulating regarding Tiger Shroff making a public appearance for a book launch happening on November 3, is completely baseless. Not true at all,” the spokesperson clarified.

The clarification comes amid speculation about the actor's return to public appearances following the attack. The reported appearance was expected to mark a return to public engagements after a break in his professional commitments following the firing incident.

Ever since the firing incident, Tiger has maintained a low profile and has not been spotted attending any public events or making media appearances. The actor has also kept away from public engagements following the incident.

Last month, a firing incident was reported outside a football club near Pushpa Narsee Park in Mumbai's Juhu area on October 18. Tiger escaped unhurt, while his driver and an autorickshaw driver sustained injuries.

According to reports, the three suspects allegedly involved in the shooting were arrested in Kota, Rajasthan. They were reportedly apprehended by a joint team of the Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) and Kota City Police, acting on information provided by Mumbai Police.

Two of the arrested men are from Haryana, while the third hails from Bihar. All three are suspected to have links with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Reports suggested that two of the accused were allegedly hired to carry out the firing, while the third was suspected of helping them escape after the incident.

Several members of the film fraternity had condemned the firing incident and expressed concern over the safety of the actor and his family.

--IANS

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