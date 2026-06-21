J&K L-G Sinha leads hundreds of Yoga enthusiasts on Dal Lake bank

Jammu/Srinagar, June 21 (IANS) Thousands of people from across society, including civil servants, paramilitary forces, soldiers and schoolchildren, participated in the International Day of Yoga in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

In Srinagar, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha led a large number of Yoga enthusiasts, including bureaucrats, police officers, academicians, schoolchildren and others, at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the banks of the Dal Lake.

The L-G said on X this morning, “Wonderful to see such incredible enthusiasm across Jammu Kashmir for International Day of Yoga. Yoga truly unites the world and guides us toward a healthier, happier future. Joined the citizens at the Dal Lake today to celebrate the auspicious occasion."

“True health means balancing body, mind, and emotions. While modern life constantly pulls our attention outward to screens and stress, Yoga teaches us to turn inward. Proud to see this ancient Indian tradition become the cornerstone of global health,” he said.

The mega event at SKICC was organised by the Directorate of AYUSH, J&K, in collaboration with Health and line departments. J&K Minister of Health & Education, Sakeena Itoo, also participated in the Yoga celebrations.

Later, talking to the media, she urged all people, irrespective of age and gender, to adopt Yoga in their daily life as it would help them achieve physical, mental, psychological and emotional well-being.

In all 20 districts of J&K, thousands of Yoga events were organised at schools, colleges, and other institutions.

The Border Security Force (BSF) organised a Yoga Session at the Shaheed Veer Dev Stadium, Paloura, Jammu under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”.

The BSF personnel participated with great enthusiasm, highlighting yoga’s vital role in fostering physical fitness, mental resilience, stress management, and operational readiness.

A similar function attended by scores of BSF officers and troopers was held at Humhama in Budgam district of Kashmir.

The CRPF personnel in Kashmir actively observed International Day of Yoga, with special mass practice and wellness sessions at formations across the Kashmir Valley.

The main CRPF events were centralised at major local bases such as the RTC Srinagar and 115 Bn CRPF Zakura, focusing on physical fitness and mental resilience. These events featured officers and personnel performing the Common Yoga Protocol, meditation techniques, and physical asanas.

These practices are designed specifically to help personnel cope with the physical strain and challenging conditions of their security duties. As these are localised, secure events within military installations, they are generally closed to the general public.

However, civilians in Srinagar and Jammu participate in various public yoga sessions organised throughout the twin capital cities. Public parks, school grounds and large open spaces in Jammu and Srinagar were used by elders, both women and men and children, to perform Yoga.

The participants showed enthusiasm, and elders doing Yoga for the last few years said they are feeling fresher, healthier and mentally alert because of the practice which takes care of both the body and the mind.

--IANS

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