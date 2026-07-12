July 12, 2026 12:32 AM हिंदी

Indian Ambassador Abhishek Singh presents credentials to Benin Prez

Indian Ambassador Abhishek Singh presents credentials to Benin Prez

Abuja, July 11 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to Benin, Abhishek Singh, formally presented his Letter of Credence to Romuald Wadagni, President of Benin, at the Presidential Villa in Cotonou, the Indian High Commission to Nigeria stated on Saturday.

The High Commission said that Abhishek Singh formally presented his Letter of Credence as Ambassador of India to President Wadagni at the Presidential Villa in Cotonou on 10 July 2026. President Wadagni graciously received Singh and extended his congratulations and best wishes for the assumption of his duties.

Upon assuming his duties, Singh reiterated India’s commitment to further strengthening its partnership with Benin and expressed confidence in the continued advancement of bilateral cooperation across diverse sectors.

The High Commission added that it remains committed to fostering and strengthening the bilateral partnership between India and Benin in the days to come.

The High Commission in Abuja is concurrently accredited to Benin and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The Ambassador also met with President Wadagni and discussed issues of bilateral importance. His tenure, it said, will further strengthen India-Benin ties.

On Thursday, Singh met Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, Minister of Tourism and Foreign Trade, who is in charge of African Integration, Industry, and the Promotion of Private Investment.

The High Commission wrote on X that Singh held productive discussions with Bakari on further expanding India–Benin bilateral cooperation, with a focus on enhancing trade and investment in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, digital payments, tourism, and other sectors of mutual interest.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral relations between the two countries.

--IANS

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