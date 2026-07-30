People who never faced competition cannot understand PM Modi’s rise: BJP

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) In a deeply moving intervention in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi delivered a strong defence of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, highlighting the Modi government’s sensitivity towards students, its commitment to educational excellence, and its determination to crush the paper-leak mafia.

Speaking as both a politician and former engineering student and teacher, Trivedi said he understood the anxieties of students when the integrity of examinations is questioned. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring reservation for SC, ST, and OBC communities, calling it their rightful due.

Trivedi argued that those attempting to become political leaders without facing competition in education or employment cannot appreciate PM Modi’s journey, which he described as rising from the grassroots and clearing every challenge.

He praised India’s youth, noting how 18- and 19-year-olds continue to achieve remarkable feats under the Modi-led government.

Recalling the fast-unto-death of Potti Sriramulu in 1952, Trivedi contrasted it with the present government’s respectful response to student sentiments. He said Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down in deference to those sentiments, an act of sensitivity that some members criticised.

The BJP MP emphasised that the Bill is guided by three principles: sensitivity towards students, facilitation of a smooth education system, and strict legal measures against paper leaks.

He noted that penalties have been raised from Rs 1 crore to Rs 10 crore, with imprisonment of up to 10 years. Fast-track courts can be constituted on the recommendation of the Chief Justice of the High Court, and appeals must be disposed of within three months.

Trivedi also highlighted achievements in education under the present government, including new medical colleges, 10,000 medical seats, Rs 50,000 crore investment in the Research Foundation in 2023, and free access to 13,000 international journals. He pointed out IIT Delhi’s campus in Abu Dhabi and IIT Ahmedabad’s in Dubai, as well as requests for campuses abroad.

On NEET, he said while the concept was introduced in 1992, progress was made only after 2014. He contrasted decisive action now with earlier inaction, recalling paper-leak incidents during Congress years and the unfulfilled padyatra of Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan. He cited examples of students from humble backgrounds succeeding in NEET.

Trivedi cautioned against politicisation of student concerns, referring to Sonam Wangchuk’s warning about anti-social elements infiltrating protests. He urged vigilance and philosophical reflection, noting youth pursuits of Yoga, Bhoga, and Sangram.

Trivedi conveyed a message on behalf of PM Modi, assuring students that while some leaves may have fallen, the government’s resolve to protect and promote every aspiring student remains absolute.

--IANS

sktr/dan