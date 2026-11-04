‘That run out by Rohit bhai changed the momentum’: Gill lauds team's all-round effort in Auckland win

Auckland, Nov 4 (IANS) India captain Shubman Gill credited his side’s disciplined bowling and sharp fielding, particularly Rohit Sharma’s run-out of Daryl Mitchell, for setting up their five-wicket victory over New Zealand in the rain-affected first ODI at Eden Park on Wednesday. Gill said the dismissal proved a turning point after the hosts had threatened to recover through a partnership between Mitchell and Glenn Phillips.

India bowled New Zealand out for 185 before chasing down a revised target of 143 in 22.4 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Arshdeep Singh led the attack with four wickets, while Gurnoor Brar claimed three and Anshul Kamboj picked up two.

Reflecting on the team’s performance, Gill highlighted how India’s fielding complemented the bowling effort, with Rohit’s sharp work helping break New Zealand’s resistance.

“I think we were very good with the bowling. And I think our fielding was also really good. That run out by Rohit bhai, I think changed the momentum of the game. I think it was really that partnership (Mitchell & Phillips), we saw that even in India - those two batted really well in India. And overall I think a very good team performance for us,” Gill said after the win.

The skipper was particularly pleased with the contributions of Kamboj and Brar, who made the most of the conditions to keep New Zealand under pressure. Kamboj returned figures of 2-22 from his 10 overs, while Brar finished with 3-44.

“I mean Anshul is the kind of a bowler, I think he’s tailor-made for these kind of conditions, always nippy, trying to seam the ball. And good with the old ball. We felt when there’s not much happening from the wicket, he (Brar) can create that extra bounce and with his pace and the way both of them bowled tonight was really magnificent to watch,” he added.

India’s chase was interrupted twice by rain, forcing a reduction to 32 overs and a revised target. Gill acknowledged that the changing conditions posed a challenge for batters who had already settled at the crease, but said Kohli’s innings helped India navigate the situation.

“It’s never easy when you are set and then it rains and the wicket got a little bit quick, it got a little bit more nippy after the rain. So the target reduced. So we were just trying to play our normal cricket. And I think the way Virat bhai batted, it made things a lot more easy for us,” the skipper said.

Kohli scored 74 off 51 deliveries, while Gill contributed 37 as the pair put India firmly in control of the chase.

With the second ODI scheduled in Wellington, Gill said India were not looking to make major changes after the opening victory, stressing the importance of repeating the same standards.

“Nothing really, if we are able to replicate our performance, it’s all about consistency for us. If we are able to do the same thing over and over again, I think we’ll be in a great space,” he concluded.

--IANS

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