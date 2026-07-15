July 15, 2026 4:31 PM हिंदी

Thalapathy Vijay’s final film ‘Jana Nayagan’ to release on July 23, 2026

Thalapathy Vijay’s final film ‘Jana Nayagan’ to release on July 23, 2026

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming film ‘Jana Nayagan’ starring Thalapathy Vijay, have announced the film’s release date. The film, which is set to be the final cinematic venture of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, will release in theatres worldwide on July 23, 2026.

The film marks a landmark moment in Thalapathy Vijay’s illustrious cinematic journey, and is one of the most awaited films of Indian cinema. The film promises to be a fitting tribute to a career that has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.

Directed by H. Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan brings together a stellar creative team to deliver a grand cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.

Speaking about the announcement, producer Venkat K. Narayana said, “There are very few moments in cinema that feel truly historic, and Jana Nayagan is one such moment. As Thalapathy Vijay prepares for his final outing on the big screen, we are honoured to be a part of this journey and to bring this special film to his fans across the world”.

He further mentioned, “It has been remarkable to witness a journey that began with cinema and went on to inspire millions, ultimately leading him to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, a testament to the extraordinary connection he shares with the people. We are confident that Jana Nayagan will be a memorable theatrical experience and a fitting tribute to a phenomenal career”.

The release date announcement sets the stage for what is expected to be one of the biggest theatrical events of the year, with fans and moviegoers gearing up to celebrate Thalapathy Vijay’s final chapter as a leading man on the silver screen.

--IANS

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