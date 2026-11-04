Tennis legend Rafael Nadal joins Real Madrid board of directors

Madrid, Nov 4 (IANS) Spanish football club Real Madrid has announced the appointment of tennis great Rafael Nadal to its Board of Directors, bringing one of Spain's most celebrated sporting figures into the club's administration.

The club's Board of Directors, which met on Wednesday, agreed to submit Nadal's appointment to the General Assembly of Delegate Members for ratification.

Nadal expressed his gratitude to the club president, Florentino Pérez, and the Board for considering him for the position, saying he had accepted the proposal with excitement and a desire to contribute to the club.

"I want to thank President Florentino Pérez and the Board for proposing that I join the Board of Directors of Real Madrid. I have accepted this proposal with great excitement, a desire to learn, and a willingness to contribute everything I can," Nadal wrote in a post on X.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players in history and among Spain's most celebrated sporting figures.

Real Madrid said his sporting achievements, humility, competitive spirit, discipline and respect for opponents reflected the values associated with the club.

"For Real Madrid and for all madridistas, it is an immense honour that a figure of his sporting and human stature, a reference in Spanish and global sports, joins our Board of Directors and contributes, from this role, to the present and future of our club," Madrid said in an official statement.

Nadal enjoyed an illustrious career spanning more than two decades, winning 92 singles titles, including a record 14 French Open crowns, four US Open titles, two Wimbledon championships and two Australian Open trophies. He also won two Olympic gold medals, one in singles at the 2008 Beijing Games and another in men's doubles at Rio 2016, besides helping Spain win five Davis Cup titles.

Nadal retired from professional tennis in November 2024 after battling recurring injuries towards the latter part of his career.

--IANS

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