'Taijul form is a matter of concern,' says Simmons ahead of West Indies Test

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons has expressed concern over Taijul Islam's recent dip in form, calling it "hugely concerning" ahead of the second and final Test against West Indies, which begins in Sylhet on Thursday.

Bangladesh will be looking to level the series after suffering an eight-wicket defeat in the opening Test. Taijul, the country's leading wicket-taker in Test cricket, will be a key player for the hosts as they look to make a comeback.

However, the left-arm spinner has struggled to make an impact in recent matches, managing just five wickets across his last four Tests.

Simmons admitted that Taijul's current form was a major concern for the team, given the important role he plays in Bangladesh's bowling attack.

"It's hugely concerning because he's one of the major spinners we have in the team. When you're discussing Taijul's form with him, it is concerning for him too, as well as for the team, because he is a major weapon that we have in this team," Simmons said ahead of the second Test as quoted by Cricinfo.

There were also concerns about Taijul's physical condition after he bowled 48 overs in the fourth innings against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi.

Simmons, however, indicated that the spinner was not facing any major physical difficulties, although he left the medical assessment to the team's support staff.

"That you'll have to ask the medical staff. I know he had a little bit of trouble in the UAE, but since then, he's thrown well; he's bowling full bore; he bowled full practice yesterday, so it doesn't seem to be affecting him," he said.

The Bangladesh coach also spoke about his team's batting struggles, admitting that they have failed to maintain the standards they showed during the Test in Darwin.

"Since Darwin, we haven't batted well. We showed what we are capable of if the determination to bat is there, but since that [Darwin Test], we have not batted well in the formats we have played," Simmons said.

"I don't think it's hard to replicate. I think the one thing I can tell you is that the guys have been working hard. They are working at the same intensity and the same way they worked before Darwin," he added.

--IANS

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