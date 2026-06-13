T20 Mumbai League: Royals eye title defence against Andheri; Falcons, Tigers set for historic women’s final

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) The stage is set for a blockbuster finish to the T20 Mumbai League 2026, with defending champions MSC Maratha Royals taking on Arcs Andheri in the final at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the venue will also witness history unfolding when SOBO Mumbai Falcons battle against Aakash Tigers MWS in the inaugural final of the T20 Mumbai Women’s League.

The men’s final pits two in-form sides against each other. Arcs Andheri, led by India all-rounder Shivam Dube, secured their place in the summit clash with a five-wicket win over Aakash Tigers MWS in the semifinal.

MSC Maratha Royals, meanwhile, continued their title defence with a hard-fought three-wicket victory over Ajinkya Rahane-led North Mumbai Panthers in the second semi-final.

While Andheri have been one of the most consistent teams this season, Siddhesh Lad’s Royals have shown their ability to rise to the occasion when it matters most. The contest promises an intriguing battle between Dube's explosive leadership and Lad's calm tactical approach as both teams chase the coveted trophy.

Hailing the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for the smooth conduct of the tournament, Dube said his team is looking ahead to a great clash against the Royals in the final. “MCA has organised this amazing league, which is one of the best leagues in India. The quality of matches has been really good. I’m really excited for the final,” Dube said.

Lad also sounded confident ahead of a second successive final appearance, saying, “It’s been a great campaign built on teamwork and character. Different players have stepped up at different times, and that’s what has brought us here. For the final, we’ll keep it simple, focus on the process, win the small moments, and enjoy the occasion. If we do that, we give ourselves a strong chance of winning .”

Led by MCA President Ajinkya Naik and Chairman of League Governing Council Rajdip Gupta, the league has showcased the next generation of Mumbai cricket stars, including Arjun Tendulkar, Musheer Khan, and many more, all set to shine on the biggest stage. The tournament has also witnessed several standout individual performances. Bandra Blasters captain Suved Parkar leads the batting charts with 250 runs, including a century and two fifties, and currently holds the Orange Cap. Arcs Andheri's Ajay Mishra tops the bowling charts with 10 wickets and is the Purple Cap holder.

Among other notable performers, Nutan Goel of Triumph Knights MNE has scored 242 runs, while Aakash Tigers batter Jay Bista has accumulated 225 runs. Divyaansh Sksena has contributed 210 runs for Andheri, while Eagle Thane Strikers' Shashwat Jagtap is the other centurion of the tournament. Sylvester D’souza's five-wicket haul remains the best bowling performance of the season.

Falcons, Tigers battle for inaugural women’s crown

In the women's competition, Sayali Satghare-led SOBO Mumbai Falcons will take on Humairaa Kaazi's Aakash Tigers MWS in the race for the inaugural title. The Tigers boast a formidable batting line-up, while the Falcons will rely on a potent bowling attack that has delivered consistently throughout the tournament.

Commenting on her team’s strength, Sayali highlighted how different players contributed across the competition and expected the same in the title clash.

“I think the best thing about our team is that everyone has contributed in different games. In our three wins, we had different Player of the Match winners, so we’re not dependent on one or two individuals. That’s a really good sign as we go into the final. All of them are doing their roles really well and executing the plans just as we have planned. Looking forward to the final, all the girls are really excited, and I’m sure it’s going to be a great game of cricket,” said the India star.

Humairaa also exuded confidence in her team’s ability to navigate through multiple challenges before the final.

“It feels great to have reached the final. We have grown stronger with each game and have shown great character as a team throughout the tournament. We've faced different challenges along the way, and the way the team has responded under pressure has been very pleasing to see. We're excited for the final and the opportunity to compete for the title. It's a big occasion, and we'll look to enjoy the moment, play good cricket, and give our absolute best,” she said.

Among the top performers with the bat so far, Sanika Chalke of Aakash Tigers leads the run-scoring charts with 205 runs, including two half-centuries. Thane Sky Risers' Mansi Patil follows with 166 runs, while Falcons batter Sarika Koli has chipped in with 108 runs.

Among the bowlers, Falcons skipper Sayali has been the standout performer with nine wickets, including a four-wicket haul. She has received strong support from Swara Jadhav and Nirmiti Rane, who have claimed eight and five wickets respectively.

The women’s final will be played at 1 PM, followed by the men’s final, starting at 7 PM.

--IANS

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