New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Amid the raging debate over the delimitation exercise, a deep dive into the number of electors and electoral representation of lawmakers in different countries across the globe gives a peek into the stark diversity that exists. India, in particular, remains at odds with the global trend as its parliamentary representation remains too ‘huge and complex’ to manage, accounting for almost three times that of the world’s oldest democracy, i.e., the United States of America.

In the United States, one elected representative in the House of Representatives represents around 8.02 lakh people, but in India, one Parliamentarian represents about 26.3 lakh people, to be precise.

Similarly, in the United Kingdom, one elected representative in the House of Commons represents about 1.08 lakh people.

This effectively makes India have one of the highest population-to-representative ratios among the world’s major democracies.

A comparative analysis of the parliamentary representation across major democracies of the world spotlights the significant gap that exists between India and the other countries, in terms of their representation by an elected legislator.

In Europe’s many advanced economies, a Parliamentarian represents barely 1 lakh people, enabling him to assess and address the needs of his constituency in a more efficient manner.

The countries which have over 1 lakh representation include the UK (1.08 lakh), France (1.20 lakh), the Netherlands (1.23 lakh), Germany (1.33 lakh), Italy (1.47 lakh), Canada (1.18 lakh), South Africa (1.64 lakh), and Australia (1.82 lakh), among others.

Among other smaller nations of Europe, electoral representation remains even smaller. Iceland has the smallest constituency load with 6.39 thousand persons per MP, followed by Luxembourg with 11.46 thousand persons per MP.

In Finland, one MP represents 28.11 thousand citizens, followed by 30.66 thousand citizens in Sweden with 349 elected seats. In Ireland, each MP represents 30.79 thousand citizens, while in Norway, 33.45 thousand persons elect an MP.

In Asia, Taiwan and Japan have a constituency load of over 2 lakh persons per MP, amounting to 2.04 lakh and 2.63 lakh.

The figures assume significance as the country debates the need for a delimitation exercise. The redrawing of constituencies will not only lessen the burden of India’s electoral challenge, allowing for greater representation in Lok Sabha and the state Assemblies, but the Opposition has been going all guns blazing, seeking to defeat the delimitation bill, as earlier this year.

--IANS

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