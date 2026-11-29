Islamabad, Nov 29 (IANS) a Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) spokesperson on Sunday once again claimed that party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been detained by the Punjab government despite the Lahore police lifting his house arrest and allowing him to travel.

According to the statement shared by the JUI-F spokesperson on the party's X handle, Rehman was heading to Sindh to attend a conference when he was detained by police and placed under house arrest at his residence in Multan.

"The Punjab government has once again illegally detained JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. Lahore police had lifted Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s detention yesterday and allowed him to travel. Maulana Fazlur Rehman had set off for Sindh by road according to his scheduled itinerary."

"Maulana Fazlur Rehman was due to attend a conference in Larkana on November 30 in memory of Shaheed-e-Islam Allama Dr Khalid Mahmood Soomro. The Punjab government took Maulana Fazlur Rehman into custody near Rahim Yar Khan. Police detained Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Multan," the spokesperson added.

The JUI-F spokesperson said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s staff and JUI-F Punjab Secretary-General Hafiz Naseer Ahrar had accompanied him. The spokesperson alleged that JUI-F Sindh Secretary-General Allama Rashid Soomro, who had come to Rahim Yar Khan to welcome Rehman, was also arrested, while police have detained JUI-F's Central Secretary-General Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri and Punjab provincial chief Maulana Amjad Khan at an undisclosed location.

"The Punjab government has also chosen to conceal the facts and mislead the nation, just like the Islamabad administration. The Punjab government should immediately release Maulana Fazlur Rehman and all arrested leaders and workers," the spokesperson demanded.

"Jamaat-e-Islami Ulema is continuing its peaceful public outreach campaign according to its scheduled itinerary. The government cannot even tolerate the routine constitutional and democratic activities of opposition political parties. If political parties’ activities are banned in the country, the government should have the courage to issue an official notification," the spokesperson added.

The JUI-F spokesperson asked whether martial law has been imposed in Pakistan, such that political parties cannot hold rallies, and demanded the government tell the nation on whose orders action was taken against the party.

"Has martial law been imposed on civilians in the country that political parties cannot even hold rallies and processions? Blacking out opposition leaders’ speeches in parliament and banning rallies and processions negate claims of democracy. Instead of playing one province off against another, the government should explain why political activities are being banned. The government should tell the nation at whose behest JUI-F and the opposition are being pushed against the wall," the JUI-F spokesperson posted on X.

"Attempts to push the country toward political confrontation and agitation are deeply worrying. The government’s undemocratic tactics cannot deprive political parties of their constitutional and democratic rights. We must counter government repression with patience, tolerance and steadfastness. Workers should remain resolute and courageous and maintain their trust in the leadership," the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson urged workers not to become agitated and continue their movement as per the instructions issued by the party.

"This dark night will end through steadfastness, sustained struggle and patience. Our peaceful struggle to curb inflation and protect the public’s rights will continue under all circumstances. They are prepared to make every sacrifice to defend the constitution, restore democracy and protect Islam. Jamaat-e-Islami Ulema will not relinquish its constitutional, democratic and political rights under any circumstances," the JUI-F spokesperson posted on X.

On Friday, JUI-F Information Deputy Secretary for Lahore, Hafiz Zain, had claimed that Maulana Fazlur had been arrested near Thokar Niaz Baig in Lahore, Geo News reported. However, Lahore police denied the arrest.

The conflicting statements emerged amid tensions regarding the JUI-F protests and restrictions on the party's planned events in Punjab. Earlier, the JUI-F had claimed that restrictions were imposed on Maulana Fazlur's movement in Lahore, prompting the party to file a plea in the Lahore High Court over his alleged confinement and requesting the court to order his recovery. However, police denied detaining or formally placing Rehman under house arrest.

Tensions have escalated between the JUI-F chief and Pakistan's federal government since October, especially after he criticised the authorities' decision to impose Governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Last week, government security was withdrawn from Rehman and his family's residences in Islamabad and Dera Ismail Khan, Geo News reported.

Furthermore, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Rehman's son and former Federal Communications Minister, Asad Mahmood, over alleged irregularities in appointments at Pakistan Post during his 2022-2023 tenure.

--IANS

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