Greater Noida, Nov 29 (IANS) Ruhaan Alva of Kichcha's Kings and Krishay Gutte of Speed Demons emerged as the top performers in the Indian Racing Festival, which witnessed a blockbuster weekend at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida on Sunday.

With Sunday's races attracting over 20,000 spectators as the festival continued to build its presence in Indian motorsport, the November 28–29 meeting also marked a significant milestone, with the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) completing its 100th race on Sunday.

Bengaluru's Ruhaan Alva claimed victory in the landmark race, while Delhi's Krishay Gutte secured his maiden F4 Indian Championship win after a 10-second post-race penalty dropped teammate Ntiyiso Mabunda, who had crossed the line first, to second.

Kolkata Royal Tigers' Aaron Mehta won Sunday's morning F4 race, while Hyderabad Blackbirds' Aman Nagdev had taken the IRL honours on Saturday. The action-packed weekend saw high-octane racing complemented by a spectacular car-stunt and drifting showcase, with India's drift king Sanam Sekhon and Arjuna Awardee Gaurav Gill pushing the limits with an adrenaline-fuelled display of driving skills.

Saturday's action began with the IRL race, which Hyderabad Blackbirds' Aman Nagdev won by 12.302 seconds ahead of Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru teammates Emil Heyerdahl and Jemma Moore. Nagdev briefly lost the lead to Speed Demons Delhi's Sachel Rotge but fought back to regain the top spot and pull away. Rotge eventually finished fifth, while Nagdev also recorded the fastest lap of 1:57.791.

In the opening F4 race, Speed Demons Delhi's Ntiyiso Mabunda secured victory by 0.827 seconds over Kolkata Royal Tigers' Aaron Mehta, with Kichcha's Kings Bengaluru's Enzo Rujugiro claiming his maiden podium in third.

An early safety car followed a spin involving Mabunda's teammate Krishay Gutte and Aryan Narola, before Mabunda built a strong lead. A late safety car brought Mehta and Rujugiro back into contention, but Mabunda held on to win. Championship leader Luviwe Sambudla finished fourth after a close battle with Anay Doshi and Narola.

Sunday's action featured two F4 races and the second IRL contest, which marked the Indian Racing Festival's milestone 100th race.

Mehta claimed victory in the morning's reverse-grid F4 race after starting fifth, finishing 6.751 seconds ahead of Mabunda, with Ahmedabad Apex Racers' Arjun Chheda third. Mehta worked his way past Narola and Doshi before taking the lead, while a late safety car brought the field closer. He made a clean getaway at the restart to secure the win, with Mabunda and Chheda completing the podium.

The final F4 race saw Mabunda lead from pole, with Gutte running second. Although Mabunda crossed the line 7.100 seconds ahead of his teammate, a 10-second false-start penalty handed Gutte his maiden F4 victory. Mabunda finished second, while Chheda took third. Sambudla also received a 10-second penalty, dropping him to fifth.

Alva then claimed victory in the IRL's 100th race, ahead of Goa Aces JA Racing's Raoul Hyman and Speed Demons Delhi's Divy Nandan. Alva built a lead of more than six seconds as Hyman and Mohamed Ryan battled for second, before Ryan retired with smoke coming from his car. Hyman closed in on Alva in the closing stages, but a safety car triggered by cars stopping on track brought the race to an early finish, handing Alva the milestone victory.

Following an action-packed weekend at the Buddh International Circuit, the Indian Racing Festival now heads to Navi Mumbai for its season finale on December 5–6. The Indian Racing League and F4 Indian Championship will take to the streets for a landmark night-racing spectacle, bringing the 2026 season to its conclusion.

Dhruvh Goswami wins Formula LGB 4

The longest-running single-seater category of the JK Tyre National Racing Championship ran as a support race to the weekend. It delivered thrilling wheel-to-wheel action at the Buddh International Circuit, with Dhruvh Goswami of Meco Racing emerging as the standout performer, securing victories in both races of the weekend.

Goswami was followed by Mira Erda and Monith Kumaran Srinivasan in Race 1, while Race 2 saw a closely contested finish, with Chetan Surineni and Shatveer Shetty completing the podium, just 0.471 and 0.564 seconds behind the winner, respectively. The 25-driver category witnessed intense competition across the grid, with Arya Singh setting the fastest lap of Race 2 in 2:25.247.

--IANS

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