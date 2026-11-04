Swanand Kirkire on play ‘Yo Brother, This Is 95’: Comes from a time in India when the idea of success was beginning to change

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Swanand Kirkire is returning to the stage after 5 years with a musical christened “Yo Brother, This Is 95”. The National Award-winning singer says it comes from a time in India when the idea of success was beginning to change.

Written and directed by Swanand Kirkire, the musical play revisits India’s early years of economic liberalisation through satire, dark humour, folk energy and the lives of young salespeople navigating a rapidly changing world.

The play, which is ready to be premiered in the Prithvi Theatre Festival, is set in small-town India in 1995, during the early years of economic liberalisation, the musical offers a compelling and entertaining look at a society on the cusp of change, as aspirations rise and consumer culture begins to reshape everyday life.

Speaking about the play, Swanand Kirkire said in a statement: “Yo Brother, This Is 95 comes from a time in India when the idea of success was beginning to change. We were entering a new world of aspirations, opportunities and consumerism, where words like targets, incentives and growth were becoming part of everyday conversations.”

“I find it fascinating how these changes, which may have seemed purely economic at the time, gradually began influencing our relationships, our ambitions and the way we measured ourselves and others. Through the lives of these young salespeople, we are trying to explore that shift with humour, music and a little bit of discomfort.”

He added: “The vacuum cleaner becomes more than just an object in the play; it represents a society trying to sell, buy and reinvent itself. At its heart, this is a story about ordinary people, their dreams and the compromises they make along the way.”

“I am delighted to bring this musical to the stage and be part of the Prithvi Theatre Festival, a space that has always celebrated the spirit of live performance and meaningful storytelling.”

The play features an ensemble cast comprising Swanand Kirkire, stand-up comedian Aakash Gupta, Garima Diwakar, Chinmay Chandraunshuh, Isha Pandey, Abhishek Kaushal, Ravi Mahashabde, Aisha Chauhan, Sanjjeeve Wilson, Chakori Dwivedi, Apsara Khan and Chinmaya Sharma.

--IANS

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