Sunil Lahri lauds Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Ramayana’ but is disappointed with film’s music

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actor Sunil Lahri, who essayed the role of Lakshman in the epic show ‘Ramayan’, has lauded the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-starrer ‘Ramayana’. Amidst the increasing negative opinions about the film, its casting, VFX and music, the actor is hopeful that the film will do wonders.

On Tuesday, he took to his X, formerly Twitter, and shared a video of himself talking to the camera.

He said, “The ‘Ramayana’ directed by Nitesh Tiwari is being presented to the audience very soon. Many people have said, I too should share my thoughts about this film. Maybe because at one time, I was also a part of the ‘Ramayana’. That time was something else, today the time is something else. I haven't seen the film. I am neither a researcher nor an authority on this topic. How can I be a critic of the epic? I will definitely say that it is a great epic. Not just for us Indians, but for the entire humanity of the world”.

However, he particularly shared that he was disappointed with the film’s music, as it didn’t live up to his expectations despite the collaborations between arguably 2 of the greatest music composers A. R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

He further mentioned, “There is culture, value, sentiment, emotions, and belief. We all should take care of this heritage. I don't just hope, I have complete faith, Nitesh ji is a very good director. Earlier, he has made very good films. They, and all the artists associated with this film, are very talented. They have come together, worked hard, and made a very good film. In this epic poem, music plays a very important role. In a way, it is the backbone. The music from this film that I have heard, in some of the songs, some of the sounds have disappointed me a bit. I understand that the local flavour, whether it's from Mithla or Ayodhya, should be present in the music behind those songs”.

“It should be in the music behind those songs. Although I am not an authority, as a good listener, these are my thoughts. To this film, to all the actors of this film, to the maker, I express my heartfelt gratitude. And I pray to God that He makes this film very successful. It's a picture with a very big budget, its success is essential because many people's livelihoods depend on this film. Jai Shri Ram”, he added.

--IANS

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