New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) PhonePe is preparing to restart its initial public offering process, which was paused last year because of market conditions, according to banking sources aware of the company's plans.

They said improved market conditions have prompted the company to revive the listing plan. The timeline and other details have not been finalised and could change.

However, PhonePe has not publicly commented on the matter.

PhonePe had paused the IPO because of weak macro conditions.

As per the source we spoke to, the macro environment has since then improved and foreign institutional investors are returning to Indian equities.

November has been the strongest month in terms of FII inflows so far.

While PhonePe saw muted growth last year, the Walmart-backed digital payments firm has returned to growth of about 40 per cent year-on-year without MDR and Digital Incentive, according to the sources.

It has also turned profit-after-tax positive for the first half of the year at a group level without adjusting for ESOP costs.

Its lending distribution business has grown rapidly as well, roughly doubling (up about 100 per cent) year-on-year.

PhonePe is expected to seek a listing valuation of Rs 1.2 lakh crore to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, as per the source quoted above.

Earlier in November, the fintech firm announced a strategic partnership with Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to accelerate the growth of the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was exchanged at the Huddle Global 2026 event in the presence of Chief Minister of Keralam, V D Satheesan.

Through this collaboration, PhonePe aims to become a trusted growth partner for early-stage & scaling startups in Keralam by equipping them with reliable digital payment infrastructure.

The collaboration focuses on 3 core pillars of support for KSUM-registered startups like seamless payment infrastructure, ecosystem & growth support and innovation & mentorship.

Speaking on the partnership, Deep Agrawal, Head of Payments at PhonePe, said “Keralam is steadily growing as a hub for tech innovation, and we are excited to partner with KSUM to support this momentum.

--IANS

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