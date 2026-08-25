Suniel Shetty finds daughter Athiya’s ‘greener side’ vacation glimpse ‘amazing’

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actress Athiya Shetty recently gave a glimpse of the “greener side” of her vacation as she shared a series of pictures on social media.

The ‘Hero’ actress offered a peek into her getaway, surrounded by lush greenery and serene views. Athiya kept her caption simple, writing “the greener side” while sharing the pictures. Her post soon caught the attention of her father and actor Suniel Shetty, who left a sweet comment for his daughter. Reacting to Athiya’s vacation post, Suniel wrote, “Amazing my love.” The post also received love from several celebrities and friends from the industry, who reacted to her vacation pictures in the comments section.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu commented, “Love” followed by a red heart emoji. Masaba Gupta wrote, “Great carousel sweeedie.” Actress Bhumi Pednekar and several others from the industry also showered love on the post.

The carousel of photos showed Athiya Shetty enjoying her time amid lush greenery. In one of the pictures, she was seen posing against the scenic backdrop, while another captured her playfully interacting with cows. The actress appeared to be soaking in the peaceful surroundings and enjoying the serene, nature-filled getaway.

Recently, Athiya Shetty turned muse for fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who showcased her in an elegant handloom Bandhani saree from his collection. The designer took to Instagram to share glimpses of her look and reflected on his longstanding association with traditional Indian textiles. In his caption, Manish said that handloom, Bandhani and sarees have been an integral part of his work for decades, from designing costumes for films to creating his fashion collections. The photos showed Athiya Shetty striking various poses in an elegant saree, which she paired with statement jewellery, including a necklace and earrings. She kept her hair open and completed the look with subtle makeup.

Manish captioned the post as “Handloom. Bandhani. Colour. The saree. Treasures of Indian fashion that I have personally loved and worked with for decades — from creating costumes for the movies to my collections today. For me, tradition has never been about looking back. It’s about loving it, living it and constantly finding a new way to make it your own. Here @athiyashetty Gorgeous and chic in our timeless Bandini - Handloom #mmsaree .. styling @stylebyami @manishmalhotraworld.”

--IANS

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