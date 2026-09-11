Sunidhi Chauhan fulfills childhood dream of visiting Kashmir, hopes to perform in the valley

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has finally fulfilled her childhood dream of visiting Kashmir, and her first experience of the Valley has left her completely mesmerized.

The ‘Kamli’ hitmaker, who visited Kashmir for the first time, opened up about her excitement and said she had always dreamed of witnessing the beauty of the region. Despite travelling to several places over the years, Sunidhi said she had never had the opportunity to visit Kashmir until now. Speaking during a joint press conference organized alongside the International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir (IFFJK), she stated, “I cannot tell you how happy I am. It was my childhood dream to come to Kashmir. Over the years, I have travelled to so many places, but I never got the opportunity to visit Kashmir. Finally, this time I am here, and I feel like I am in heaven.”

The singer said she was particularly taken by the Valley’s breathtaking beauty, peaceful atmosphere, warm-hearted people and food. “I feel like, is there a place like this? My eyes are wide open. The people here, the people you meet with so much love, the food here, the peace here, I mean, I don't feel like leaving.”

Sunidhi also expressed her desire to bring her music to Kashmir and perform a concert for audiences in the Valley.

“I really hope I get a chance to bring my concert here because I am in love with Kashmir. Earlier, I fell in love with Kashmir just by seeing it on screen, but now, after being here, I feel that I want to do my bit for the people of Kashmir,” she said.

The 43-year-old singer also spoke about the growing interest of audiences in cinema, saying that people with open minds are coming forward to watch films. “People with open minds are coming and watching the movies. Basically, film lovers are coming to watch the movies, and I think it's a great start.”

Sunidhi Chauhan was among the prominent personalities from the Indian film and music industries who attended the inaugural edition of the festival, which began on September 7 and concluded on September 10. The singer also performed at the festival’s closing ceremony.

--IANS

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