Suhail Nayyar doesn’t believe in walking wounded, likes to balance life

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actor Suhail Nayyar, who is receiving a lot of good response to his work in the recently released film ‘Udta Teer’, has a practical approach towards life. The actor doesn’t believe in walking wounded, and being a workaholic.

The actor spoke with IANS in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of the film, and his other projects.

The greatest qualities of an artist is them walking wounded. No matter what is going on in their personal space, they have to sit through it, and work. When asked how he looks at this way of dealing with things, he said, “Let's look at it like this. You give importance to other things in life. Happiness is important”.

He further mentioned, “People say that in bodybuilding, it's 80% diet 20% workout. No, I feel , it's 100% diet and 100% workout. You have to balance everything. To each their own. You understand what's working for you. Till when it won't work, you can’t really put a finger on it. The only best way is to reinvent yourself”.

Earlier, the actor spoke about his sense of detachment. He shared that he looks at his work very objectively, and is aware that as an actor not much is in his control beyond his performance.

When asked how he cultivates the sense of detachment, he said, “You get to know while doing it because in screen acting, you don’t have a lot in your hands. What take will be selected by the editor, if your best acting is not selected, if it is cut, you never know, and you are not in control of that. You can't be attached to the result. You can be attached to the character But attachment to the result is not a healthy thing”.

“It's not like I don't care. Whatever it is, you learn, I think it's the right way. You don't go crazy in happiness, You don't go crazy when things don’t go your way. You keep going”, he added.

--IANS

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