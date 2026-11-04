Success has made Australia complacent at all levels, says Hayden after Test series loss in SA

Brisbane, Nov 4 (IANS) Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden has said that years of success have bred complacency in the country’s Test set-up, adding that the series defeat in South Africa is a ‘telling point’ for the team and the country’s cricket administration.

Australia surrendered their world number one Test ranking after a collapse in Cape Town sealed their 2-1 series loss in South Africa. “The success, I feel, of this current group has probably made us a little complacent at all levels.

“It doesn’t matter where you look at it. Administration, the so-called architects of the team - the coaches and the significant staff. The architects, I feel at the moment, are point thereover the discussion. They’re not the only discussion because the architect can never build a house - the builders do, so you’ve got to look at the builders as well,” Hayden said on SEN Radio.

He then turned towards Australia's record in the World Test Championship, which they won in 2023. “Since the World Test Championship began back in 2019, Australia has won one title, they’ve reached three completed finals, and finished in the top three in every completed qualifying cycle.

“Now, you could say that that’s because the competition isn’t that strong, and you could maybe mount that argument. Of the eight full member cycle Test nations, generally speaking, there are four that are elite.

“Australia now are 69.23 per cent in this cycle and they’re currently third. They’re back to the field. Before they went to South Africa, they were way out in front. They’re 80 odd and more per cent. But now they’re coming back into the field where they’ve got some bloody good teams, including New Zealand, who won the first cycle.”

Hayden further warned that the schedule ahead offered little breathing space for the Australian Test team. Australia next host New Zealand in a four-Test series starting in early December, before coming to India for a five-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

“Then we’ve got the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that’s coming up, and we all know how hard it is as cricketers to compete over in that country, and then we’ve got the Ashes at the back of it. This is really a telling point for the Australian cricket team and the overall administration to understand how we’re going to future proof cricket in this great country.”

Hayden also questioned the decision of skipper Pat Cummins to field first in Cape Town, and came out strongly in support of veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon, whose place has come under scrutiny after a difficult series.

“I don’t believe that that was the correct decision, especially when you’ve got a world-class spinner who’s been bounced around the place. Everyone should be put on notice when it comes to the Australian cricket team.

“We should be that damn good that everyone has got a notice certificate in the mail to say, ‘perform or banish’. In Lyon’s case the one thing that I’ve been really disappointed about from the architect’s point of view is that they just keep bouncing him around.

“The bloke’s got 550 wickets for God’s sake! He is the best (Aussie) off-spinner of all time, and he is sitting out in conditions which I still believe have a place for an off-spin bowler. Especially on a fifth-day wicket, which he didn’t bowl on in Cape Town. So, it was a crazy decision in my opinion.

“I think it was a decision that was based on a number of other extenuating circumstances, which he won’t say, but it can only be that, because there’s no way that there was enough moisture in that wicket to be able to bat last on it,” he concluded.

--IANS

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