Brisbane, Nov 19 (IANS) Laura Harris smashed the fastest-ever fifty in the Women's Big Bash League as her unbeaten 63 from 20 balls helped Sydney Thunder complete a record 226-run chase against Brisbane Heat at the Allan Border Field here on Thursday.

Harris put up a batting masterclass as she hit a 15-ball fifty during the chase in what was an epic knock in Brisbane, which helped her team bag a six-wicket win with four balls to spare. She beat the previous record for the fastest WBBL fifty by one ball, which belonged to Tess Flintoff, who had hit a 16-ball half-century in WBBL 08.

She finished the innings with a four and chased down the daunting total with four balls remaining. Her knock was laced with seven fours and five sixes as she batted at a whopping strike rate of 315.

This trumped Grace Harris, her younger sister's jaw-dropping first innings knock of an unbeaten 121, and made Thunder the first WBBL team to score more than 200 in a successful run chase.

Before this, Hobart Hurricanes' successful pursuit of 187 against the Perth Scorchers from 2025 was the record for the biggest WBBL chase. The win helped Thunder end their four-game losing streak and brought a halt to Heat's four-match winning run.

Laura came out to bat in the 15th over after Thunder were 145/4 in 14.4 overs during the chase. They still needed 81 from the final 32 balls as Laura went hammers and tongs.

She hit her younger sister for two fours off the first two balls she faced from her before putting Charli Knott to the sword in a 33-run 17th over. Laura brought up her 50 with a four towards third man in the 18th over and wrapped things up incredibly well with four balls and six wickets to spare.

Alongside her, Anika Learoyd also played a strong hand as she anchored the chase with an unbeaten 60 from 43 deliveries. Heather Knight also made an important 44 from 29 balls in the middle and partnered 83 runs along with Learoyd for the third wicket. Opener and captain Phoebe Litchfield had made 28 from 17 balls at the top.

This eclipsed Grace's masterful and unbeaten 121 from 67 balls of the first innings. Knott had also scored 62 from 34 balls, while India's Yastika Bhatia helped in the finish with an unbeaten 18-ball 29, but it went in vain in a historic night for Laura and Thunder.

--IANS

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