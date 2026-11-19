Los Angeles, Nov 19 (IANS) Hollywood actor Vin Diesel recently got some cool time between the takes of his new project, ‘Riddick: Furya’, and teased his fans that he could very well add a new character to the franchise.

On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of himself in a dim light. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he spoke about the overwhelming love from his fans.

He wrote, “Reading your thoughtful and encouraging comments in between sets. That’s multitasking. Haha… Grateful for the grace the studio has allowed us to get this finale right… You can feel the buzz at Universal this week, the anticipation is exciting”.

The Riddick franchise is a popular science-fiction action series, and is known for its dark atmosphere, brutal fights and futuristic storytelling. The franchise began with ‘Pitch Black’, in which Riddick battles terrifying alien creatures after crash-landing on a hostile planet. It was followed by ‘The Chronicles of Riddick’, which expanded the universe with intergalactic wars, powerful empires and Riddick's mysterious origins.

It stars Vin Diesel as the mysterious antihero Richard B. Riddick. The next chapter of the franchise ‘Riddick: Furya’, promises to explore the warrior's homeworld and reveal more about his past. With Vin Diesel's commanding performance and its distinctive sci-fi universe, the franchise continues to enjoy a dedicated fan following.

“Grateful also for the time allowed to embody other characters… to wear other skins on film, at their various stages. Kaulder, Theo, the Furyan… Might even have the opportunity to add a new character… one that would film in Australia… which is surreal… after all, Riddick was born there… a character discovered in the Outback and still lives decades later. And of course… Grateful for you (sic)”, the actor added.

--IANS

aa/