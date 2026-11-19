Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Sushmita Sen turned a year older on Thursday, and actress Juhi Chawla penned a heartfelt birthday wish for the 'Biwi No 1' actress on her special day.

Juhi mentioned on her X (Earlier known as Twitter) timeline, "Happpyyy Birthday Sushmita @thesushmitasen...Poised, articulate and that unmistakable charm, that has been there, right from the very beginning. Wishing you lots of happiness, good health and lots of love..!! (sic)."

It must be noted that Juhi and Sushmita never got the opportunity to share screen space in a project.

Earlier in the day, Sushmita also got a sweet birthday wish from her elder daughter Renee Sen.

Renee took to her official Instagram handle and expressed her gratitude to mom Sushmita for giving her a “beautiful, blessed life”.

Calling her mother her “favourite blessing", Renee shared, “Happy birthday Maa. Thank you for this beautiful, blessed life!!! You are my favourite blessing. I love you the mostestestest. Dugga Dugga!!”

Sushmita often uses social media to share glimpses of her memorable moments with her loved ones with her Instagram family.

Recently, Sushmita uploaded pics from her selfie session with her younger daughter Alisah on their way to the latter’s school for a parent-teacher meeting.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actress dropped a string of photographs with Alisah, providing a peek into their lovely mother-daughter moments.

“Selfie shoot on the way to Alisah’s School for Parent Teacher Meeting!!! What can I say, this is how we roll!!! Besides, I love sharing ANY space this beautiful Angel occupies!!!", Sushmita captioned the post.

Wishing everyone on Dhanteras, Sushmita called her daughters her truest wealth.

“I wish every parent knows the joy of having a Daughter….Truest ‘DHAN’ ever!!! Happyyyyy Dhanteras to you & all your loved ones!!! Sending abundance your way…always!! I love you guys!!!," she added.

--IANS

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