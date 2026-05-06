Sting sticks to his words, says his kids won't receive his fortune

Los Angeles, May 6 (IANS) Actor-singer Sting has opened up on his parenting style, and it can come handy for the parents who are always looking to protect their kids.

The singer is still supporting his kids, but without giving them unlimited funds, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The singer, 74, laughed when CBS News Sunday Morning asked if he still plans on not leaving his fortune to his children. He then said he always intended for them to find their own way in the world. Sting, whose real name is Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, explained that he felt that telling children they "don't have to work" is "a form of abuse that I hope I'm never guilty of”.

He said, "All of my kids have been blessed with this extraordinary work ethic, whether it's the DNA of it or whether I've said to them, 'Guys, you've got to work. I'm spending our money’. 'I'm paying for your education. You've got shoes on your feet. Go to work’. That's not cruel”.

He further mentioned, “I think that's there's there's a kindness there and a trust in them that they will make their own way. They're tough, my kids”.

When asked if his kids ever grow frustrated with this philosophy and ask him for more money, he replied, "No, not to my face, they don't”.

As per ‘People’, Sting previously mentioned that he didn't want to leave his entire fortune to his children.

He told Mail on Sunday, "I certainly don’t want to leave them trust funds that are albatrosses round their necks. They have to work. All my kids know that and they rarely ask me for anything, which I really respect and appreciate”.

While Sting said in 2014 that he would help his children if they "were in trouble”, he added, "They have the work ethic that makes them want to succeed on their own merit”.

The singer-actor was previously married to actress Frances Tomelty from 1976 to 1984, and the former couple shares two children: son Joe Sumner, 49, and daughter Fuschia.

--IANS

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