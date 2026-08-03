Govt backs FSSAI action against Old Monk, McDowell's, other brands over flavouring, age claims

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) The government has clarified that enforcement action initiated by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) against certain alcoholic beverage manufacturers relates to the use of flavouring substances that mimic the characteristics of standardised alcoholic beverages and allegedly misleading age-related claims on product labels.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said action was initiated against some alcohol manufacturers for non-compliance with existing food safety regulations, including the use of flavours that mimic the inherent aroma and taste of standardised alcoholic beverages such as rum and whisky.

It further noted that investigations found that some manufacturers were producing alcoholic beverages primarily from spirit or extra-neutral alcohol and subsequently adding flavours externally to recreate the sensory characteristics associated with products such as rum and whisky.

"Such products are not only sub-standard but are also misrepresented by using the names of standard categories," the ministry said, adding that consumers were not adequately informed about the true nature of the products on the front of the package.

The ministry said laboratory testing of sampled rum and whisky products across multiple manufacturers found the presence of external artificial or nature-identical flavours.

Citing laboratory findings, it said the addition of such flavours was masking the natural flavour profile of the products and rendering them sub-standard under existing regulations.

The government also referred to the '7 years old blended' claim on an Old Monk XXX Rum variant, describing it as misleading.

Under the Food Safety and Standards (Alcoholic Beverages) Regulations, 2018, the age claim of a blended spirit is determined by the youngest spirit in the blend, it added.

Based on laboratory reports, FSSAI issued prohibition-of-sale orders against products manufactured by Mohan Rocky Springwater's Khopoli unit, United Spirits' Baramati facility, INBREW Beverages in Madhya Pradesh, Associated Alcohol & Breweries in Madhya Pradesh, and a United Spirits unit in Madhya Pradesh.

The affected brands include Old Monk rum variants, McDowell's No.1 Rum, Bagpiper Deluxe Whisky, Old Cask Deluxe XXX Rum, Antiquity Blue Whisky and Royal Challenge Whisky.

The ministry said inspections and sampling were also carried out at Mandexi Distilleries & Breweries in Goa, while notices were issued to six other manufacturers in Maharashtra.

Clarifying its regulatory position, the ministry said flavouring substances such as coffee and vanilla are permitted where legally allowed and supported by a legitimate technological justification.

However, the current matter concerns the addition of flavours representing the standardised alcoholic beverage itself, such as rum flavour in rum or whisky flavour in whisky.

It added that the issue does not represent the entire alcohol industry and that several manufacturers continue to produce alcoholic beverages in compliance with prescribed standards.

--IANS

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