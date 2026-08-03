Media outlet faces restriction in Pakistan over PoK unrest coverage; concerns grow over press freedom

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Users in Pakistan have taken to social media platforms to express outrage over what they describe as the blocking of access to one of the international media outlets in the country following its coverage of recent developments in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Several users reported difficulties accessing Al Jazeera, which calls itself the first independent news channel in the Arab world, and raised concerns over press freedom, internet restrictions, and the public’s right to access independent information.

The reported restriction comes amid growing tensions in PoK, where protests and unrest have intensified over the past several days. The claims regarding the website’s inaccessibility have sparked a debate online, with users questioning whether the move was linked to Al Jazeera’s reporting on the ongoing situation in the region.

The controversy follows criticism from Pakistani authorities over international media’s coverage of sensitive issues related to the country. Officials have previously accused the international news organisation of biased reporting, while the outlet has maintained its role as an independent media organisation.

Some social media users also claimed that the reported restriction on the international news website came after sections within Pakistan’s military establishment were displeased with the channel’s coverage of developments in PoK.

Meanwhile, unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir continues to escalate, with reports claiming that more than 50 people have been killed and hundreds injured over the past four days during clashes between protesters and security forces. The actual number is anticipated to be much higher.

Taking to social media platform X on Saturday, Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) member Sardar Umar Nazir Kashmiri alleged that security forces had carried out a violent crackdown, stating that “more than 50 of our people” had been killed and hundreds injured in recent days.

In another statement, the JAAC said that late-night protests continued across the Muzaffarabad region, with demonstrators remaining on the streets while demanding protection of their fundamental rights and implementation of commitments made by local authorities.

The developments have also drawn international attention. The US-based Human Rights Foundation (HRF) condemned reports of the use of force against protesters in PoK and called on Pakistani authorities to halt the crackdown, restore communication services, and ensure accountability for any unlawful use of force.

The organisation, citing local civil society groups, said that the Pakistani security forces allegedly opened fire on thousands of peaceful protesters during demonstrations in the region. Authorities in Pakistan have not confirmed the reported death toll or allegations in the same terms.

The reported restrictions on international media websites, along with concerns over internet access and media coverage during the unrest, have intensified discussions about transparency, press freedom, and the flow of independent information during periods of political instability.

--IANS

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