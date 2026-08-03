Deepika Singh performs an impromptu dance in Bhartari Gufa

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Television actress Deepika Singh had a spiritual experience from her visit to Bhartari Gufa, revealing that a thought suddenly came to her to dance on the track Chandrachooda by Raghu.

Deepika shared a video on Instagram, where she is seen dancing without any rehearsal and inspired only by a reel she had watched a few days earlier. She credited her Odissi training and the powerful energy of the sacred cave for compelling her to offer the dance as an act of devotion to Lord Shiva.

She wrote as the caption: “Om Namah Shivaya! Have a blessed and devotional first Sawan Somwar. Yesterday morning, after sitting for a few long breaths in Bhartari Gufa — where Raja Bhartari meditated for 12 years — a thought came to me.”

“‘Dance on Chandrachuda. Just 1 minute. I didn’t rehearse. I had only seen a reel a few days back. But my ODISSI, my intention, and that inexplicable energy in the cave pushed me.”

She added: “Before I began, I bowed to my Guru, my teacher, and touched my forehead to Mother Earth. For me, this wasn’t a performance. It was meditation in motion.

A gratitude offering to Lord Nataraja, to Lord Shiva.”

“While dancing, time stood still. I was in awe of this universe, the beauty, the life force in everything. I felt aligned. Har Har Mahadev.”

Bhartari Gufa are ancient rock-cut caves located in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. They are famous as the meditation site of the legendary king-turned-sage Bhartrihari, who wrote Sanskrit literary works like Niti Shataka here.

The 36-year-old actress made her television debut with Diya Aur Baati Hum, where she played IPS Sandhya Kothari Rathi opposite Anas Rashid. It proved to be a breakthrough in her career. Following a break, Deepika then made a comeback to the small screen in 2019.

She was seen in a double role of Sandhya Patwardhan Jindal and Sakshi Patwardhan Salgaonkar opposite Namik Paul and Vin Rana, in Kavach... Mahashivrati. She also played an advocate in the web series Halala. In 2022, the actress made her film debut with Titu Ambani opposite Tushar Pandey.

--IANS

dc/