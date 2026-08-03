Erika Eleniak tells how Steven Spielberg comforted her before ‘E.T.’ kiss scene

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Actress Erika Eleniak looked back on her unforgettable experience of making her debut film “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial”, revealing how filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s warmth and reassurance made her on-screen kiss with co-star Henry Thomas easy.

Eleniak also shared her amazement at watching the iconic film for the first time and added that the filmmaker made everyone laugh and feel good on set.

She wrote in the caption section on Instagram: “1982 - E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial Role: Pretty Girl (the girl Elliott kisses at school).”

“I was 12 years old and spotted by a talent scout who worked for Steven Spielberg who saw me perform at a showcase.

Eleniak said: “I didn’t even know who Steven was at that time! I went and met with him, he was so nice to me and asked me if I wanted to be in his movie! Of course I said yes. Filming was very private. No one was allowed to hangout after filming. When it came time to do the kiss, I went in my trailer and cried! I was so nervous.”

“But Steven was such a comfort and explained that it would be a “ closed set” and only the people that needed to be there to operate the camera and such would be in the room.”

She recalled how her co-star Henry Thomas was in a “girl haters club,.”

“Henry Thomas was in a “ girl haters club” as he was only 10! He had to be comforted by Steven as well. But the kiss was so simple and easy! Steven made everyone laugh and feel good.”

Recalling the moment she saw the film for the first time, Eleniak said: “I had no idea what to expect when I went with my mom, grandmother and sister to the Hollywood Dome theater to see the film. My jaw hit the floor! I was not prepared for such an amazing film. What an experience! One I will forever be grateful for being a part of and cherish always.”

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial was released in 1982. The science fantasy film tells the story of Elliott, a boy who befriends an extraterrestrial that he names E.T. who has been stranded on Earth. Along with his friends and family, Elliott must find a way to help E.T. find his way home.

The film also stars Dee Wallace, Henry Thomas, Peter Coyote, Robert MacNaughton, and Drew Barrymore.

Talking about Eleniak, after she made her debut with E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, the actress was seen in The Blob, Under Siege, and The Beverly Hillbillies, to name a few. She skyrocketed to stardom with her portrayal as Shauni McClain in Baywatch.

--IANS

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