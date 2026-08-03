Karthik Subbaraj releases first look of Krishna's 25th film 'Murder in Town'

Chennai, Aug 3 (IANS) Ace director Karthik Subbaraj on Monday released the title and the first look poster of actor Krishna's 25th film, 'Murder in Town', much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to his X timeline, Karthik Subbaraj wrote, "Happy to unveil the First Look & Second Look of @Actor_Krishna's 25th Film #MurderInTow. Best wishes team. Written & Directed by @DirBalakrishnan.Produced by @manu_manthra #SriVishnuCreations

@Yathrapictures. Starring: @thebindumadhavi @Bala_actor @VaibhavMuruges1 #Pandiarajan #ChinniJayanth #IMVijayan #Saravanan #Gajaraj @krishdayal17 #Tharshika #Nynika."

Presented by Manu Manthra Creations and Sri Vishnu Creations, 'Murder in Town' has been written and is being directed by Balakrishnan. Sources say the director has crafted the film as an engrossing investigative crime thriller. While the title itself evokes intrigue, the first-look poster offers an equally compelling glimpse into a world where every clue matters, every decision has consequences, and every revelation leads to a deeper mystery.

In the first-look poster that was released, Krishna appears as Police Officer N. Athiyaman, carrying an intense yet contemplative expression that hints at the emotional burden of a challenging investigation.

Another image of the actor, dressed in civilian attire and walking through a

meticulously designed crime scene, too has been released.

Scattered evidence, a blood-stained file, an abandoned police cap, surveillance equipment, a devastating explosion and the rugged terrain spotted in this image create an atmosphere of mystery, suggesting that 'Murder in Town' will be far more than just a conventional whodunit thriller.

Bindu Madhavi plays the female lead in this film, which will also feature a number of gifted actors such as Bala Saravanan, Vaibhav Murugesan, R. Pandiarajan, Chinni Jayanth, Kalaimamani Saravanan, ‘Padma Shri’ I.M. Vijayan, Krishnadayal, Gajaraj, Tharshika and Baby Nynika .

The film, which is being produced by Mahendraraj Santhosh Kumar, Karunanithi Velappan and Suba Venkat of Manu Manthra Creations, Sri Vishnu Creations and Yathra Pictures, will have music by Ranjan and cinematography by T Gopal Krishna.

Sources say Kavin Adithya is overseeing the editing works of this film, which has art direction by Venkat Bala. Costumes for the film have been designed by Vinod Sundar and Swetha Raghul. 'Kodangi' Vadivel has penned the dialogues of this film.

Sources inform that the unit recently wrapped up the shooting of the film. They add that the unit has shot the film across Chennai and in the scenic locales of Kerala. The film is now under post-production.

--IANS

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