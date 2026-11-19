New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Former India men’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey is likely to join Punjab Kings ahead of IPL 2027. Mhambrey, 54, recently left five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) after they went for a total overhaul of their coaching staff.

Along with Mhambrey, Lasith Malinga also left MI, which has brought in Mitchell McClenaghan and Dhawal Kulkarni in their place. “Yes, Paras for sure is in line to join Punjab Kings. He was also in talks with Rajasthan Royals, but that failed. If all goes well, Paras will join Punjab Kings,” said a source tracking the development to IANS on Thursday.

Punjab Kings are captained by Shreyas Iyer, with Ricky Ponting as their head coach. The two-time IPL runners-up are also on the lookout for new coaches due to bowling coach James Hopes and fielding coach Brad Haddin leaving the franchise, while spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule left right after IPL 2026 to take up the same role with the Indian men’s team.

Mhambrey was on the MI coaching staff in 2015 when Ponting was in charge of the proceedings in the franchises. In that season, when MI won the title, the unearthed Hardik Pandya, who’s now a premier seam-bowling all-rounder, will turn out for PBKS in IPL 2027.

Mhambrey served as India’s bowling coach from late 2021 to June 2024 under head coach Rahul Dravid, and his stint ended with the Men’s T20 World Cup triumph in 2024. He then went back to MI for a second coaching spell.

As of now, Mhambrey is in Dubai with ILT20 side MI Emirates, where he is the side’s bowling coach. IANS also understands that PBKS are thinking of getting Rajiv Kumar on board for the fielding coach role.

Rajiv, the former Jharkhand player, recently left Chennai Super Kings, who also like MI, and went for a total support staff overhaul. “Yes, the status around Rajiv potentially joining PBKS is still pending,” said another source aware of the development.

Apart from adding Pandya, PBKS recently retained Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Marco Jansen, Shashank Singh, Harpreet Brar, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Prabhsimran Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Priyansh Arya, Harnoor Singh, Cooper Connolly, Suryansh Shedge and Musheer Khan.

At the same time, PBKS have let go of Nehal Wadhera, Pyla Avinash, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Praveen Dubey and Vishal Nishad. The 2027 IPL mini-auction will happen in Goa on December 16.

--IANS

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