New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) India Inc is poised to benefit from a growing network of free trade agreements (FTAs) and rising export momentum, with FICCI President Anant Goenka on Thursday saying that the opportunities for Indian businesses are becoming significantly larger as new trade pacts come into force.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the FICCI Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention here, Goenka said India has already achieved a major milestone in exports and now needs to build on that momentum by focusing on quality and competitiveness.

"With FTAs coming into effect, the opportunity is even larger. We have a strong cost advantage, we must continuously focus on quality, and I believe the world is our market now," he said.

Goenka noted that India's exports touched $50 billion in October, which he described as the highest level seen so far, reflecting the country's growing presence in global markets.

"Absolutely, even in October, as the PM shared, we reached $50 billion in exports -- the highest ever we have seen -- and we are seeing clear progress happen," he told IANS.

According to him, the implementation of free trade agreements will further enhance export prospects for Indian companies by improving market access and opening new growth avenues across sectors.

The FICCI President also described the Prime Minister's address as encouraging and motivating for industry, saying businesses are committed to supporting the government's vision of quality manufacturing, self-reliance and export-led growth.

"The Prime Minister gave us a very encouraging and motivating talk today. As industry, we are fully committed to fulfilling his call to focus on quality, Aatmanirbharta, and exporting for the world," he stated.

"We have seen several FTAs signed over the last year to year and a half, and as businesses, we must now convert these FTAs into large export opportunities," Goenka emphasised.

He said Indian industry is fully aligned with the call to focus on quality, Aatmanirbharta and producing for global markets. Referring to the trade agreements signed over the last year and a half, Goenka said businesses must now convert these pacts into tangible export opportunities.

--IANS

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