Soha Ali Khan says 'strength is about how well you can move'

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan believes 'strength is about how well you can move' as she continues to train rigorously at 45.

Soha, who is a regular at the gym, took a mobility challenge with some of her gym buddies, which turned out to be an eye-opener for her.

The challenge involved them getting down on the floor and getting back up without using their hands.

The 'Rang De Basanti' actress pointed out that while the challenge seemed small, it involves a combination of hip mobility, lower-body strength, balance, flexibility, and coordination.

Soha shared that with age, we tend to lose some movements that seemed extremely easy previously.

She wrote on the photo-sharing app, "But here’s something worth thinking about: How often do we actually train our bodies to perform movements that matter in everyday life? As we grow older, we naturally tend to lose some of these abilities if we don’t actively work on maintaining them. And that’s when seemingly simple everyday movements can become increasingly difficult. (sic)"

She added, "The goal of fitness shouldn’t just be to lift heavier weights, build bigger muscles or look a certain way. It should also be about preserving your ability to move freely, confidently and independently as you age."

Soha stressed that strength isn’t just about how much you can lift but about how well you can move.

"Train at 45 so that life feels easier at 75. Now, here’s your challenge: Try this yourself! Can you get up without using your hands? Give it a shot, record yourself and share your results. Let’s see how many of us can crack it!", she challenged the netizens.

Soha keeps on posting motivational snippets from her time in the gym on her social media handle on a regular basis.

--IANS

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