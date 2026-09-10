Soha Ali Khan reveals why she was not able to complete her 10k steps

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actress Soha Ali Khan, who is known to follow a strict fitness routine with regular exercise, revealed why she was not able to complete her 10k steps through her latest post on social media.

On Thursday, Soha uploaded a clip where she was seen stepping out in order to complete her target for the day. While she leaves the house with full enthusiasm, she encounters a number of unexpected hurdles on the road, such as animal poop on the sidewalk, a broken manhole cover, waiting for someone to fall or get hurt, a man sleeping on the sidewalk, a huge crane at work, along with some other work going on the roadside.

At the end, Soha finally gives up on the idea and decides to try the next day again.

"I really try to get in my 10k steps every day but after 2,467 obstacles, I give up (sic)," read the caption on the post.

This is not the first time Soha has decided to use social media to raise such a civic issue.

Back in February, Soha had shed light on the horrible conditions of the Mumbai roads.

She revealed that while she was on a relaxing evening walk around her neighbourhood, she encountered a broken sidewalk. The 'Rang De Basanti' actress pointed out how dangerous this can be if someone ends up falling into this 'death trap'.

Dropping a video of herself navigating through the dangerous sidewalk on her Insta Stories, Soha penned, "Just a relaxing evening stroll navigating sidewalks that collapse into death traps."

Before this, Soha raised her voice against the ‘never-ending and risky road construction’ in Mumbai's Bandra area.

She published a photo on social media reflecting the harsh ground reality. The picture had Soha's daughter, Inaaya, watching the unchecked construction of the roads while standing carefully on a muddy, broken road lined with barricades, debris, and other construction material.

--IANS

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