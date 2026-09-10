Karisma Kapoor reveals she learnt Bhangra from Neetu Kapoor

Mumbai, September 10 (IANS) Actress Karisma Kapoor took a trip down memory lane on an episode of dance reality show, India’s Best Dancer Season 5, as contestants Deepali and Ritesh brought the festive spirit of Baisakhi to the stage with an energetic performance on the iconic song ‘Rang De Basanti’.

The duo’s lively Bhangra performance prompted Karisma to recall her aunt Neetu Kapoor's dancing skills and reveal that she learnt the energetic dance form by simply watching her perfom.

Talking about the attitude and energy needed to perform Bhangra, Karisma praised Neetu for her effortless moves and shared how she would watch and emulate her aunt.

Karisma said, “Bhangda karne ke liye you need that attitude, and Neetu aunty does it amazingly. Maine unse sikha. Woh hamare family mein shaadi hui abhi recently do din, toh unhone kiya, toh I was just admiring her and watching her. Maine unse actually sikha, apne Nitu aunty ko match kiya.”

(To perform Bhangra, you need that attitude, and Neetu aunty does it amazingly. I learnt it from her. There was a wedding in our family recently, just two days ago, and she performed, so I was just admiring her and watching her. I actually learnt it from her and tried to match my Nitu aunty)

For the uninitiated, Neetu Kapoor is the wife of Karishma Kapoor uncle Rishi Kapoor.

On the professional front, Neetu Kapoor was touted as one of the finest actresses of the late 70's an early 80's era of Bollywood.

While being at the top of her career, Neetu Kapoor quit Bollywood to get married to Rishi Kapoor and headed towards a family life.

She is the mother of Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor and jewellery designer Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and the mother-in-law of Bollywood star Alia Bhatt.

–IANS

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