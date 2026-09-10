VP Radhakrishnan, Prince Rahim Aga Khan V discuss strengthening cooperation in various sectors

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Vice President C P Radhakrishnan held a meeting with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary Imam (spiritual leader) of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and Chair of the Aga Khan Development Network, in New Delhi on Thursday, with discussions held on further strengthening cooperation between India and the Aga Khan Development Network in several sectors, including sports and education.

During the meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed the need to eradicate radicalisation and emphasised that dialogue remains the path to peace, stability and shared prosperity.

"H.H. Prince Rahim Aga Khan V met Hon’ble Vice-President of India Shri C P Radhakrishnan at Uprashtrapati Bhavan today. The two leaders discussed the Aga Khan Development Network’s contributions to water and sanitation, women-led Self-Help Groups, education and community development, and appreciated its impactful initiatives in East Africa and Afghanistan," the Vice President's Office posted on X.

"They also discussed further strengthening cooperation between India and the Aga Khan Development Network in sectors such as sports and education. Both leaders reaffirmed the need to eradicate radicalisation and underscored that dialogue remains the path to peace, stability and shared prosperity," it added.

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V is on a seven-day official visit to India at the invitation of Vice President Radhakrishnan.

Earlier in the day, he called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed ways to deepen cooperation between India and Aga Khan Development Network in healthcare, agriculture, rural development, youth and women empowerment.

"Happy to meet His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V. Fondly recalled his father, the late Aga Khan IV and his enduring contributions to development efforts. Discussed ways to further strengthen our partnership with the Aga Khan Development Network in healthcare, agriculture, rural development, youth and women empowerment," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar also met the visiting Prince in New Delhi and discussed the Aga Khan Development Network's work in social development and heritage preservation.

"Pleased to meet His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V. Discussed the impactful work in social development and heritage preservation by the Aga Khan Development Network, and further opportunities in India and abroad," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

According to the MEA, during his visit till September 15, Prince Rahim will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and meet Home Minister Amit Shah.

In addition to these engagements, Prince Rahim will visit Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Hyderabad, where Aga Khan Development Network is involved in various development and community initiatives.

Prince Rahim was named the 50th hereditary Imam (spiritual leader) of the Shia Ismaili Muslims in February 2025 following the death of his father, Prince Karim Al-Hussaini Aga Khan IV, in accordance with historical Shia Imami Ismaili tradition.

--IANS

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