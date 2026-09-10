NSE IPO: Declining options share, derivatives curbs pose growth challenges

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) The National Stock Exchange (NSE) is heading towards its much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) at a time when the exchange is facing several challenges, including a sharp decline in its market share in equity options, tighter regulations governing derivatives trading and limited room for growth in its dominant cash market segment.

According to data disclosed by NSE in its Red Herring Prospectus (RHP), the exchange's market share in the equity options segment, measured by premium value, has declined significantly over the past three financial years.

NSE's share stood at 96.9 per cent in FY24, before falling to 87.4 per cent in FY25 and further to 74.71 per cent in FY26. This represents a decline of around 22.2 percentage points over the three-year period.

The decline highlights the increasing competitive pressure in one of NSE's key revenue-generating segments, even as the exchange continues to maintain a strong position across other market segments.

In the equity cash segment, NSE's market share has remained above 90 per cent during the same period. Its share stood at 92.7 per cent in FY24, increased to 93.6 per cent in FY25 and remained largely stable at 92.99 per cent in FY26.

While the high market share reflects NSE's strong position in the cash market, it also points to limited headroom for significant expansion in the segment.

At the same time, regulatory tightening around derivatives trading has emerged as another challenge for the exchange. Authorities have taken several measures in recent years to curb excessive participation in derivatives, particularly amid concerns over retail investors suffering substantial losses in futures and options (F&O) trading.

These measures include an increase in the Securities Transaction Tax (STT), changes relating to margins and greater investor awareness initiatives by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Data provided by Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in the Rajya Sabha showed that the number of unique retail investors participating in the F&O segment fell by around 20 per cent to 78.6 lakh in FY26 from 98.1 lakh in FY25.

The decline in retail participation comes against the backdrop of regulatory efforts to reduce excessive speculative activity in derivatives and strengthen investor protection.

NSE has itself cautioned in its RHP that a decline in trading volumes, particularly in the derivatives and F&O segments, could adversely affect its business. Lower volumes could, in turn, put pressure on the exchange's revenues and profitability.

--IANS

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