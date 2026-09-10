September 10, 2026 5:12 PM हिंदी

Amaal Malik says revisiting ‘Sau Aasmaan’ after a decade feels like a 'little musical road trip'

Amaal Malik says revisiting ‘Sau Aasmaan’ after a decade feels like a 'little musical road trip'

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Singer and composer Amaal Malik said that revisiting the song ‘Sau Aasmaan’ from Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra's 'Baar Baar Dekho' even after a decade feels like taking a 'little musical road trip'.

As the movie marked 10 years since its release on Wednesday, Amaal recalled all the fun he had while composing ‘Sau Aasmaan’.

"Armaan and Neeti brought such amazing energy to this peppy romantic number, and Armaan and I have some wonderful memories from recording it," said Amaal

"It’s one of the most beautifully shot songs, and I’m so happy it has remained a favourite with audiences for 10 years. Even today, hearing it takes me straight back to those recording days; it still feels like a little musical road trip!," he added.

Neeti Mohan, who has lent her voice to the track, relived some good old memories, saying, "‘Sau Aasmaan’ has always been very close to my heart. It has that rare quality of making you want to pack your bags, fall in love, and just get away somewhere beautiful."

Elated that the song has stayed close to the hearts of music lovers after such a long time, Neeti said, "I love it when the songs plays for dance performances of kids or at the weddings. It’s one of those songs that takes you back to a nostalgic, happy memory.”

Armaan added that both 'Baar Baar Dekho' and ‘Sau Aasmaan’ will always hold a very special place in his heart.

He pointed out, "Creating a proper danceable Bollywood love song with that breezy, summery, almost EDM-esque sonic landscape is actually quite challenging, because you want it to feel big and euphoric without losing the romance and soul of the melody."

Armaan shared that it is incredible to witness the kind of love ‘Sau Aasmaan’ continues to get even after 10 years.

"There’s something very special about making a song that becomes a part of people’s memories, and I feel very grateful that this song has done that for so many people," he concluded.

--IANS

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