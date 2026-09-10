September 10, 2026 5:18 PM हिंदी

Sophie Ecclestone returns to Adelaide Strikers for WBBL 12

Sophie Ecclestone returns to Adelaide Strikers for Women's Big Bash League (WBBL12.

Adelaide, Sep 10 (IANS) England's star Sophie Ecclestone will return to the Adelaide Strikers for the upcoming Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) season after re-signing with the franchise for WBBL 12.

The 27-year-old left-arm spinner made her Strikers debut last season and will once again add experience and quality to their bowling attack.

Ecclestone is regarded as one of the leading bowlers in women’s cricket and has spent significant periods as the ICC’s No. 1 ranked bowler in both the women’s T20I and ODI formats.

She played a key role in England’s run at the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup, claiming 21 wickets at an economy rate of 3.83, including career-best figures of 6/36 in the semi-final against South Africa.

In 2023, Ecclestone took 10 wickets in a Test against Australia, becoming just the second-youngest woman to achieve the feat.

She was also the leading wicket-taker at the 2025 Women’s Cricket World Cup, finishing the tournament with 16 wickets. More recently, she claimed 10 wickets as England reached the final of the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup.

In July this year, Ecclestone became England's women’s all-time leading wicket-taker across international cricket, surpassing Katherine Sciver-Brunt’s previous record during the one-off Test against India at Lord’s.

“I can’t wait to get back around the group and continue building on what we achieved last season. We’re determined to take the next step and put ourselves in a strong position to push for finals,” Ecclestone said.

Strikers coach Luke Williams said Ecclestone’s return would provide a major boost to the squad.

“Sophie is a world-class player whose skill, experience and ability to perform under pressure make her a valuable addition to our group; having a player of Sophie’s calibre strengthens our bowling attack and adds invaluable leadership to the squad,” Williams said.

The Strikers will begin their WBBL 12 campaign against Melbourne Stars at Karen Rolton Oval on October 31.

--IANS

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