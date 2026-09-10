Sharvari calls working with Imtiaz Ali on ‘Main Wapas Aaunga’ a ‘huge opportunity’

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actress Sharvari has opened up about her experience working on the film ‘Main Wapas Aaunga.’

She called her first collaboration with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali a “huge opportunity” and described the project as a memorable experience. Sharvari said she had a great time working on the film and with Imtiaz, along with the entire team. She also highlighted how the story gave her an opportunity to step into a different era and explore a character unlike those she has portrayed before.

“I had a lot of fun working on the film. This was my first collaboration with Imtiaz sir and with Neelam and Sanjay sir and with everyone actually. I had a lot of fun because this is such a beautiful story,” Sharvari said.

The ‘Munjya’ actress added that playing a character set in a different era allowed her to explore a new world as a performer. She particularly enjoyed experiencing the distinct costumes and atmosphere associated with the period. “I think especially because as an actor, I got a chance to go into a different era. I got a chance to play a different character. I got a chance to play a character where the way people used to dress was different, and I had a lot of fun getting lost in that world.”

Sharvari also expressed her admiration for Imtiaz’s work, saying that collaborating with the filmmaker was an opportunity she deeply valued. “And of course, I have always been a fan of Imtiaz sir's work, so this was a huge opportunity for me, and I am very grateful for it.”

Sharvari plays Jiya opposite Vedang Raina in Imtiaz Ali’s period romantic drama “Main Vaapas Aaunga.” Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, the film followed the love story of Jiya and Keenu, while Diljit Dosanjh’s character set out to uncover the tale of his grandfather’s long-lost love.

The film was theatrically released on 12 June 2026.

--IANS

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