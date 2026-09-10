Jackie Shroff celebrates 33 years of ‘Gardish’ starring Shammi Kapoor, Amrish Puri and Dimple Kapadia

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff on Wednesday marked 33 years of his acclaimed film ‘Gardish’ with a nostalgic social media post.

Sharing a collage featuring some of the most hitting moments from the Priyadarshan-directed drama, he also shared a series of stills from the 1993 film, including scenes featuring himself alongside veteran actors Shammi Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Dimple Kapadia, Farida Jalal and Asrani.

The collage was accompanied by the song ‘Hum Na Samjhe The’, sung by the late legendary singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam.

The post comes on the 33rdv year after Gardish hit the screens on September 10, 1993.

For the uninitiated, the film was a Hindi adaptation of the acclaimed 1989 Malayalam film Kireedam and was directed by Priyadarshan, with a screenplay by him and story by A.K. Lohithadas.

The storyline revolved around Jackie Shroff's character Shiva Sathe, a young man being groomed by his father, Purshottam Sathe, to become a police officer.

Played by Amrish Puri, Purshottam is a principled policeman whose hopes for his son take a tragic turn after circumstances push Shiva into the world of crime.

For the uninitiated, Amrish Puri played Shiva's father, while Dimple Kapadia portrayed Shanti. Shammi Kapoor played Prithviraj Bhalla, Farida Jalal played Lakshmi Sathe, Suresh Oberoi appeared as Inspector Saini, while Mukesh Rishi made his debut as the antagonist Billa Jilani. Asrani played Shiva's brother-in-law.

The music of Gardish was composed by R.D. Burman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The soundtrack included songs such as ‘Hum Na Samjhe The’, ‘Baadal Jo Barse’, ‘Tum Jo Mile Humko’ and ‘Rang Rangeeli Raat Gayi’.

–IANS

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