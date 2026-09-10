Philippines eyes India partnership to boost space ambitions, leverage ISRO expertise

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) India's space programme and growing private sector ecosystem are being seen as potential catalysts for the Philippines' efforts to build indigenous space capabilities as the Southeast Asian nation accelerates investments in satellite technology, launch systems and space infrastructure, a report has said.

According to a report published in The Manila Times, the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) could benefit from closer cooperation with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to gain access to cost-effective engineering expertise, satellite development capabilities and shared priorities among developing nations.

The Philippines is currently expanding its national space programme through a series of initiatives focused on agriculture, disaster management, climate monitoring and national security, it said.

PhilSA is developing the Multispectral Unit for Land Assessment, a 130-kg satellite aimed at supporting precision agriculture, coastal security and disaster-risk management.

In addition, the agency is also implementing programmes to increase the use of satellite-derived data among local governments and civil society organisations.

The country's space ambitions recently received a boost after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced plans to establish a spaceport in Cagayan province, describing domestic space capabilities as critical for economic growth, security and infrastructure development.

As part of its capability-building efforts, PhilSA is working with South Korean aerospace firm Perigee Aerospace on a sounding rocket mission carrying a domestic payload.

India is also pursuing an ambitious long-term roadmap under its Space Vision 2047 programme, which includes the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission as well as future plans involving the Moon and Venus, according to the report.

India's private space sector has gained increasing recognition. Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aerospace was highlighted for developing the Vikram series of launch vehicles and for achieving India's first privately developed rocket launch, it added.

The report said the rise of companies such as Skyroot demonstrates India's transformation from a government-led space programme into a broader commercial space ecosystem, positioning the country as a potential partner for nations seeking to build independent space capabilities.

--IANS

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